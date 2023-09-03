Bill Maher: Wokes And KKK Share The Same Outlook On Race

Videos by OutKick

Bill Maher is once again proving to be the liberal voice of reason.

On Saturday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Maher discussed how liberalism has devolved into woke extremism. This after Rogan referred to the comedian as “a ’90s liberal” — meaning his belief system is on par with leftists “back when they were reasonable.”

Maher agreed.

“I’m always trying to make the case that liberal is a different animal than woke,” he said. “Because it is. And you can be woke with all the nonsense that that now implies … But don’t try to piggyback on what I’ve always believed.”

Bill Maher calls out the race-obsessed wokes. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc for HBO Films)

He explained that wokeness isn’t an extension of liberalism. Rather, it’s an undoing of liberalism.

“For example, in a colorblind society, the goal is to not see race at all anywhere for any reason. That’s what liberals always believed all the way through. Obama, going back Kennedy, everybody, Martin Luther King,” Maher explained.

“That’s not what the woke believe. They believe race is, first and foremost, the thing you should always see everywhere. Which I find interesting because that used to be the position of the Ku Klux Klan that we see race first and foremost, everywhere.”

.@JoeRogan: "You are like a 90's liberal back when they were more reasonable before they became leftists."@billmaher: "The woke believe race is first and foremost the thing you should always see everywhere, which I find interesting because that used to be the position of the Ku… pic.twitter.com/5Ui8Is6ESD — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) September 2, 2023

We see this hyper-focus on race all the time — from corporate DEI initiatives gone overboard to President Joe Biden stating if you don’t vote for him, “you ain’t Black.”

Identity politics have taken over on the woke left. For them, the content of your character matters less than the boxes you check. And once upon a time, that sort of philosophy was frowned upon.

Maher’s assessment was spot on.

And if comparing anyone to the KKK seems harsh, just remember leftists have been calling conservatives “Nazis” for years.