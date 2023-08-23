Hospital Exec Asks White People To Apologize For Being White

Videos by OutKick

Ryan Polly is a white guy. He is a DEI executive at the MaineHealth hospital. Polly is also guilty of his own whiteness and asks his fellow whites to join him in dismay.

According to a video reviewed by Fox News Digital, Polly recently hosted an antiracist prayer during which he demanded that white attendees apologize for their internalized racism as white people.

He told the crowd that only after white people apologize for being white can they “become equipped to… challenge the systems that have been designed to give us the advantage and oppress everyone else.”

There’s more. Per Polly:

“As the head of diversity, equity and inclusion at a major health system, I think frequently about my role as white person first and as a diversity leader second. I think about the responsibility I have to continue the deep internal work of… understanding my own racist narrative and biases,” Polly said. “I think about the privilege my whiteness affords me and the choices Whiteness allows me to have… My Whiteness keeps me and my family safe.”

What an ignorant, self-loathing ghoul.

Photo illustration via Fox News Digital.

Ryan Polly loathes what he sees in the mirror. So much so that he asked others to feel the same about themselves.

His quotes suggest he is mentally unstable and a pawn. Anti-racists prey on the weak. Polly is weak.

He later told the prayer attendees that white people acquire “ignorance,” “biases” and “racist thoughts” based on their belonging to a “life of whiteness.”

What examples did he provide? He didn’t provide any examples.

Instead, he simply depicted race as a person’s only identifying characteristic.

Ryan Polly sees those around him only by the color of their skin. He is a proponent of Excused Racism, the presumption that society must discriminate against certain racial groups to reach racial impartiality.

Polly is, by definition, a racist.

Though just a DEI exec, it ought to startle patients that a hospital would employ such a vile stick to make decisions behind the scenes.

We’d understand why people would think twice before choosing the MaineHealth hospital for care.

