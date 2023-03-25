Bill Maher: Sports Is The Last Great Meritocracy Left In America

Videos by OutKick

Bill Maher gave sports fans and Americans everywhere a must-watch video Friday night about meritocracy and success.

Maher has become an incredibly important voice in America for one simple reason. He’s a major figure on the left willing to police his own side and state things that are obviously true.

During the latest episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher,” he had one of his best moments yet. He called out nepotism for destroying so many industries, and applauded sports for doing what no other industry does:

Make decisions based on talent and nothing else.

Bill Maher accurately applauds sports for rewarding talent. (Photo by Jesse Grant/WireImage for Amazon.com)

Bill Maher speaks the truth about sports and success.

“In sports, there are no nepo babies. There are the sons and daughters of former players, but it’s not why they play. Laila Ali didn’t knock out 21 opponents by smacking them with her birth certificate. Sports is the last place where it doesn’t matter who you are or where you’re from, just what you do. Nobody gets hired because it would make the team look like America or because their rich, white daddy pulled some strings. I don’t trust the government, media, churches, judges, juries, banks, Jiffy Lube or anyone on a dating app covering their chin with their hand. But, I do trust the 450 players in the NBA are the absolute best 450 players the teams could find anywhere in the world,” Maher told his audience Friday night.

Then, Maher dug into Bronny James facing NBA expectations, and said the fact there’s zero guarantee he’ll make it is actually “assuring” to him that the sports system works.

“In sports, they don’t tell each other stories. They perform. Maybe that’s why sports to me, at least on TV, looks like a place that has really good race relations. I mean, where else do you see a grown black man crying over his white co-worker,” Maher also joked to viewers.

Maher, once again, nails it.

This video perfectly sums up why Bill Maher is a critical voice in the discourse. He went after every major industry that’s been destroyed by nepotism and the lowering of standards.

As he pointed out, instead of universities trying to get the less talented up to speed and improving them, schools seem focused on just lowering standards.

That’s not how sports work. Nick Saban isn’t handing out scholarships so he can meet a quota or to simply check some diversity boxes. Not at all. Nick Saban is looking for the very best and nothing less. That’s why he has seven national title rings.

Bill Maher applauds sports for being the ultimate meritocracy. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Maher’s speech is pretty much straight out of “Remember the Titans.” The best players will play! Your race doesn’t matter. If you can make plays, you’ll be on the field. If not, you’ll be glued to the bench. It’s shockingly simple to understand.

Yet, people seem to love to complicate the idea of what should be rewarded. Clearly, Maher has had enough.

It feels like Bill Maher sharing a powerful message is a weekly tradition at this point. Let’s hope it doesn’t end soon. America needs more people willing to speak up and state the facts.