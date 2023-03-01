Bill Maher Warns He Could Be Canceled At Any Moment

Videos by OutKick

Bill Maher doesn’t think he’s above being canceled by the outrage mob.

The HBO host has become one of the most important voices in all of America, and he’s one of the very few people on the left willing to police his own side.

While Maher’s fanbase seems to be growing at a very steady rate – and certainly picking up steam among liberty-minded people on the right – he doesn’t feel that will protect him from cancelation attempts.

Bill Maher says he’s not above being canceled. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc for HBO Films)

“Any comic in this era, anybody in this era can absolutely fall off the ledge at any moment. It just makes me laugh when people say to me, ‘You know, you’re uncancellable.’ Are you kidding? In two seconds, I could get canceled. Anybody could,” Maher said during an interview on CNN, according to Fox News. Maher, in a sense, has already been canceled once.

He lost his “Politically Incorrect” show after comments post-9/11 about how cruise missiles were cowardly but not flying planes into buildings. However, he has since bounced back and is now a dominant force in entertainment and politics.

Maher is an important voice.

Given how Bill Maher has essentially become a unicorn on the left, he must be protected at all costs. It’s super simple. He’s a refreshing voice who doesn’t give a damn, speaks his mind and isn’t afraid to confront his own people.

We need more of that in America, not less. Bill Maher went out and crushed the woke mob for being no different than communist dictators purging opponents.

If you haven’t seen that video, it’s a must-watch, especially if you have young kids. Is anyone else on the left saying the same when it comes to censorship and the woke mob? It seems like the answer is no. If Maher goes down, will there be any dissenting voices over there?

If you're part of today's woke revolution, you need to study the part of revolutions where they spin out of control. pic.twitter.com/IYNfDhtR0C — Bill Maher (@billmaher) February 4, 2023

Bill Maher also warns against groupthink.

One of the biggest pros with Maher is that he’s willing to just speak his mind. Whether you agree with him or not, Maher has never been afraid to speak his opinions.

America needs more of that spirit. Unfortunately, groupthink is becoming normal, especially on the left. That’s why so many people on Maher’s side (if that’s even fair to say) crush him when he speaks out against any party talking points. He thinks that’s dangerous and needs to end.

“I don’t remember but I don’t think it was ever quite this bad. It’s the exact same point of view on every single issue. And it’s very predictable. I have a relationship with people who want to hear what I think is the truth, and I’m going to present both sides. And they may not be fair and balanced. It may not be equal weight put to each side because that’s not what the truth is. The truth isn’t always 50/50. So I live with that, but it gets more difficult because we’re more tribal now,” Maher further said on CNN when tackling the issue of groupthink.

Let’s hope Bill Maher doesn’t slow down. As crazy as it might sound, the man’s opinions are incredibly important. Even if you don’t agree with him, the man has the courage to speak out against his own side. That’s an attribute we definitely could use more of in this country.