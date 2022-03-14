Bill Maher Slams The Left: ‘My Politics Hasn’t Changed. They’ve Changed.’

Videos by OutKick

Comedian and talk show host Bill Maher seems to be as baffled by the Left as the rest of us. Maher, an outspoken Democrat, has spent the last several months swaying more and more towards the Right because of what he describes as “goofy stuff” from his own political party.

You’re not alone, Bill.

“(It) was five years ago at most when we heard the term woke, and it was like (an) alert to injustice,” Maher said during Sunday Special with the Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro. “Ok, I’m down with that. I always have been. I hope people still understand that about me. But it became sort of a byword for a lot of this goofy stuff. That’s what I’m always railing against. That’s why they play me on Fox News now.”

Bill Maher says "I haven't changed at all. My politics hasn't changed. They've changed," adding "letting three-year-olds decide what gender they are, this wasn't something five years ago" pic.twitter.com/p5ufRLmFsp — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) March 13, 2022

In addition to blasting the largely liberal media for it’s clunky handling of COVID, as detailed by OutKick’s Alejandro Avila, Maher addressed his critics who say he has changed his political views.

“I haven’t changed. At all,” said Maher. “My politics hasn’t changed. They’ve changed.”

Then, Maher did what few liberals do — he backed up his statement with facts: “Five years ago, no one was talking about defunding the police. I never heard that phrase five years ago. That’s not me changing. That’s things changing. I’m reacting to it, as I’ve always been.”

Maher continued: “Letting three-year-olds decide what gender they are. This wasn’t something five years ago. Free speech used to be a left wing thing that (liberals) were proud and owned. And now, that seems to be under attack.”

Seems like Maher realized the more things change, the more they stay the same.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF