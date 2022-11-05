Bill Maher Blames The Woke Mob For Upcoming Red Wave

Bill Maher thinks the wokes are to blame for what’s going to happen in the election Tuesday.

Republicans are poised to dominate elections across America November 8. Projections currently have Republicans easily winning the House of Representatives, and it looks like there’s a very good chance the Senate will switch to conservative control once the midterms are done.

Who does Maher blame for the shellacking Democrats are about to take? Look no further than the woke mob.

Bill Maher predicts a massive Republican victory in the midterms. (Photo by Mike Coppola/VF17/Getty Images for VF)

“I am very much a critique — a critic of what goes on on the fringe of the left. I mean, woke culture has just — that’s one reason why the Republicans are gonna do so well in this election. Because the Left has gone super crazy with lots of shit that the average American just never voted for, doesn’t recognize in this country,” Maher said while appearing on Bill Burr’s podcast, according to Mediaite.

He further added, “Things are going to change fundamentally in this country after this election. They’re definitely going to win.”

Bill Maher is saying what a lot of people are thinking.

The “Real Time with Bill Maher” host is hardly the first person to guarantee a red wave. Colin Cowherd tweeted earlier in the week that the “red wave is coming” after people felt their kids were messed with.

Red wave is coming Tuesday. Don’t mess w people’s kids. It lands differently — and they will hold a grudge. Can’t blame em. That’s my Ted Talk. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) November 3, 2022

Couldn’t give two Fs. I lean mostly left, but data clearly proved kids 18 and under were safe….Yet held out of schools. Test scores have plummeted. Suicides have risen. Chaos for parents. Just a sad reality of ignoring data. A price will be paid and hopefully a lesson learned. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) November 3, 2022

It turns out that people don’t like watching their country fundamentally change in ways they don’t even recognize.

Currently, we have people who claim to not recognize basic biological facts. While Daniel Radcliffe isn’t an American, his rejection of J.K. Rowling for believing women are women is a perfect example of the insanity that has consumed some people.

Add in the fact kids are also now being taken to transgender drag shows, and it becomes pretty simple to see how woke ideology has driven people to push back.

Bill Maher blames woke people for the red wave. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)

Bill Maher continues to also be one of the few voices on the left that speaks out against his own side. While most liberals are silent or fully endorse the craziness happening, Maher has never been afraid to criticize his own side in the culture war.

Just last week he took a stand for Halloween costumes. Yes, we’re at a point now in America where people have to be reminded it’s okay to wear costumes.

The red wave is coming, and there’s nothing that can be done about it. When you go woke, people are going to react. Tuesday, people will see a total rejection of woke ideology.