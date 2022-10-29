‘Bullsh*t’: Bill Maher Destroys Idiots Offended By Halloween Costumes

Bill Maher has had enough of people offended by Halloween costumes.

The popular holiday is Monday, and most normal people are excited for a weekend of costumes, parties and maybe a few adult drinks along the way.

Unfortunately, we live in very stupid times and that means people always have to be offended by something. There’s no better time for the woke crowd than Halloween. It’s their Super Bowl. With so many costumes, there are limitless options to complain and try to cancel people. Well, the host of “Real Time with Bill Maher” has had enough.

Bill Maher torches those offended by Halloween costumes.

“If Halloween is too much for your fragile sensibilities and you’re worried about seeing someone wearing something that’s on the forbidden costume list, just stay the f*ck home. Every year we go through this bullsh*t. Lists of costumes you better not wear, lest the night of irreverent dress up spiral into something fun,” Maher told his audience Friday night.

He further added, “Halloween is supposed to be outrageous. It’s a festival of the sacrilegious and a celebration for the grotesque. From zombies to gouls to bobbing for apples in other people’s saliva. Yet, every year, there’s a new list of offensive things we shouldn’t do on the day that’s all about being offensive.”

You can watch Maher’s entire segment below. It’s worth every second of your time.

I’m so tired of a handful of emotional hemophiliacs on social media telling us what we can’t do on Halloween. And by the way, please put drugs in my candy. #AllScoldsDay🎃 pic.twitter.com/if9O8HQZTU — Bill Maher (@billmaher) October 29, 2022

Maher’s assessment is 100% correct.

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Bill Maher made a very rational point that should be listened to. As he said, he’s the “last connection to fun” we apparently have left.

It’s amazing that this is where we’re now at in America, but it’s our unfortunate reality. If you wear a Halloween costume that people don’t like, they might try to ruin your life.

Again, the entire point of Halloween is to push the limits. It’s meant to be offensive as Maher pointed out. We literally dress up as full grown adults and party. Halloween is not something that’s serious at all, and if you can’t see that, the problem is with you.

Bill Maher rips people offended by Halloween. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter video https://twitter.com/billmaher/status/1586221459491368960)

If this moment about the “Handmaid’s Tale” doesn’t sum it up, I don’t know what does. We’re now canceling costumes because “it hits a little too close to home” at the moment? What does that even mean?

The answer is, of course, it’s complete nonsense but that won’t stop the outrage mob from being upset.

Bill Maher shreds the idea Halloween costumes can be offensive. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter video https://twitter.com/billmaher/status/1586221459491368960)

Have fun, be safe and ignore people trying to shout you down. They’re miserable people who don’t deserve one second of your time. Just keep living life.