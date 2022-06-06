Controversial Dallas Drag Event Invites Kids On Stage, Clay and Buck React

Over the weekend, a story coming out of Dallas shocked social media as footage from Mr. Misster gay nightclub showcased children as they joined in on the festivities from a Pride Month-inspired event.

The event on Saturday was titled Mr. Misster’s Drag The Kids To Pride Drag Show, which promoted a “family-friendly pride experience” where children were allowed to join the drag queens wearing scanty outfits and dancing provocatively on stage.

The online brochure read: “Do you want to hit the stage with the queens? We have FIVE limited spots for young performers to take the stage solo or with a queen of their choosing! Come hang out with the Queens and enjoy this unique pride experience, fit for guests of all ages!”

Photos provided via Daily Mail

OutKick founder Clay Travis and co-host Buck Sexton, on The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show, gave their thoughts on the apparent display of woke gender theory touted by Democrats.

“So, over the weekend, a couple of different stories that I think are very connected began to play out relating to — as I’m sure every single one of you knows, June is Pride month. In case you’ve missed all the rainbow flags and everything else, you cannot escape it. …

Photos provided via Daily Mail

“And it has turned into a major cultural flash point. Also, around this same time, Buck, these videos from a Dallas Pride event went viral. And if you guys didn’t see them — and I understand a lot of you don’t live in the social media universe in the same way Buck and I do — but these videos were spread widely across the entirety of the Internet.

“And we’re talking about Dallas, Texas, by the way. We’re not talking about New York City or San Francisco — Dallas, which is in Texas, which is a state where we have a monster audience. And I think a lot of people wouldn’t anticipate necessarily this would take place in Dallas. Transgender — basically — what would you even call it, Buck, like a transgender, it’s almost like lap dances, drag show?”

Buck Sexton responded, “G-strings, thigh-high boots, fish nets. That’s how they are dressed. They are dancing in a way that is intended to be sexually provocative.

“And children were — and this was even on video — putting, like, dollar bills — when I say children, 8-year-olds, 5-year-olds, 10-year-olds, 6-year-olds, little kids, not even teenagers — putting dollar bills in the G-strings of these male-dressed-as-women drag, trans, whatever, drag individuals.”

