Bill Maher Defends Commanders Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio

Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio came under fire last week after he referred to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot as a “dust-up” and compared it to the riots that took place during the summer 2020 protests after George Floyd’s death.

“I see the images on TV, people’s livelihoods are being destroyed. Businesses are being burned down,” Del Rio said. “No problem. And then we have a dust-up at the Capitol, where nothing burned down. And we’re going to make that a major deal.”

Del Rio was fined $100,000 by Commanders head coach Ron Rivera for his comments. Rivera said in a statement, “His comments do not reflect the organization’s views and are extremely hurtful to our great community here in the DMV.”

He also added, “He does have the right to voice his opinion as a citizen of the United States and it most certainly is his constitutional right to do so.”

He Has The Right To Be Wrong. In America, You Have The Right To Be Wrong.

Whatever you think of what Del Rio had to say, it is his opinion, and he does have the right to express it. Bill Maher gets this and on Friday night during his HBO show, Real Time, he defended the Commanders defensive coordinator’s right to share his opinion.

HBO’s @BillMaher denounces $100,000 fine on Jack Del Rio. “He has a right to be wrong….Fining people for an opinion. I’m not down with that.” Re coach Ron Rivera saying he has constitutional right to voice his opinion, “Don’t pee on my shoe and tell me it’s raining.” #RealTime pic.twitter.com/o4yAc1grdJ — Brent Baker 🇺🇦 (@BrentHBaker) June 18, 2022

Maher most certainly doesn’t agree with Del Rio, but said, “He has the right to be wrong. In America, you have the right to be wrong. They fined him, the team fined him, $100,000 for this opinion. Fining people for an opinion. I am not down with that.”

It’s crazy that we’ve come to a point where this has to be said. I always thought this was understood. You get to express your opinion whether it’s right or wrong. Yet here we are with people paying fines for their opinions.

We’re certainly living in a strange time.