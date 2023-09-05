Bill Maher Criticizes Bias Of Pandering Late-Night Weasels Like Stephen Colbert

Videos by OutKick

​​Last week, we told you about the uncertain future of late-night television. The seven programs across ABC, NBC, and CBS generated a total of $412.7 million in revenue in 2022, down 41% from five years prior. CBS recently cut an hour of its late-night programming and reports say NBC is considering doing the same.

That’s the business side of late-night. Bill Maher discussed the quality of the industry on Monday.

“Those guys don’t have takes,” Maher told podcast guest Jim Gaffigan. “I have takes. I have a take on things. What they do is say exactly what a liberal audience wants them to say about that. That’s not a take. I mean, I’m not saying it’s not sincere. I guess it is on their part. But even if it wasn’t, that’s what they would do. There’s never a moment where you don’t know exactly- ‘oh this is the correct point of view on that.'”

Maher’s comments about Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and Jimmy Kimmel echo his sentiments about John Oliver and Trevor Noah. Last October, Maher responded to a question about why Oliver and Noah continue to beat him out at the Emmys despite drawing only a third of his audience:

“Because I tell the truth,” Maher responded. “I don’t perform for just one-half of the country and say the things that will make them applaud.”

He’s not wrong.

Maher, like the others is liberal. They all are. The difference is that Maher makes fun of both sides. Colbert and the Jimmys wouldn’t dare.

Bill Maher is honest with his audience about his biases as well as his concerns about those with whom he aligns politically.

Maher interviews pundits of all worldviews, from Ben Shapiro to Joe Scarborough to Malcolm Nance.

The other hosts only interview liberals. Literally.

A NewsBusters study found that 95% of guests over the past year on the following late-night programs were liberal:

The study reviewed guest lists for Jimmy Kimmel Live, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and Comedy Central’s The Daily Show.

Bill Maher is funny:

Stephen Colbert is not. He’s cringe.

During the pandemic, Colbert and his ilk shamed those who didn’t comply like sheep to government commands. They waved goodbye to half of the country, as they participated in the War on Information.

Maher, meanwhile, asked questions. He scoured the data. He listened to both sides of the aisle and produced both series and humorous content about the pandemic.

It was effective.

“Having a 5-year-old in school right now …. they don’t need masks,” said Maher.

“I mean, kids are the least, least vulnerable. To make these little children into Howie Mandels is what you’re doing.

“No, it’s true. You’re creating a generation of Howie Mandels, of little germ-paranoid munchkins. It’s so ridiculous.”

Maher is the outlier among late-night hosts. His unpredictability and witty humor are why his HBO series frequently drive the next-day newscycle. It’s why his show is top-rated across HBO. It’s why pandering weasels like Colbert fail to make news and bleed viewers and revenue.