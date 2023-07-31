Bill Maher Slams Colleges For Pushing ‘Woke Sh*t’

Videos by OutKick

Bill Maher thinks blame can be directly pinned on American universities for the woke nonsense the USA is experiencing.

The “Real Time with Bill Maher” host has been a rock solid voice when it comes to standing up to wokeness, the woke mob and and cancel culture.

Maher is definitely a liberal guy, but often makes the point he never moved further to the right. The left simply went way too far to the left for him, and now he seems like he’s changed.

He hasn’t. It’s the politics that have changed around him, and he’s had enough of it. When it comes to wokeness, Maher believes you can look directly at colleges for the source of the issue.

Bill Maher continues to crush the woke mob. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc for HBO Films)

Bill Maher hammers colleges pushing woke garbage.

“I won’t say that I’m so glad I went to college, but when I went to college, college had not yet become the insane places they are now. I mean, elite American colleges, I know people think, ‘Oh, Bill, you’ve taken the red pill’ or whatever. No. I’ve looked at this pretty carefully. What goes on in colleges is insanity…That’s where all the super nutty, woke sh*t emanates from,” Maher told viewers during an interview with Sharon Osbourne (via a transcript provided to OutKick).

Maher further claimed people are shamed from learning the history of America and Europe at this point on campuses.

“Here’s a major difference. When I went, I was allowed to learn Western civilization, I think it was the course, in other words, or European history. You’re not supposed to do that anymore because white people are toxic and terrible,” the HBO star said when comparing his time in college to 2023.

The two also touched on the trans insanity consuming American discourse, and Osbourne declared biological men identifying as women absolutely “can’t f*cking get pregnant.”

You can watch the full interview below.

Maher stands up to the woke mob.

While a lot of OutKick readers might not agree with the majority of Maher’s political opinions, odds are high you’re aligned with him on the issue if you’re reading this and a fan of what OutKick does.

We both stand tall against the woke mob because there’s simply no other choice. You can give those people an inch. Nothing will ever satisfy their craving to fundamentally change society.

There are serious debates happening in America right now about whether or not young children should be allowed to undergo sex surgeries that can’t be reversed. There are people who truly think men can get pregnant. Fact check: they can’t.

Biological men like Lia Thomas are allowed to dominate and destroy women’s sports, and it’s celebrated.

ESPN celebrated Women’s History Month by promoting a special about transgender swimmer Lia Thomas……a biological male who destroyed real women in the pool. pic.twitter.com/gVLa0rz2NN — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 26, 2023

Wokeness must be stopped.

Only 18% of young Americans have extreme pride in America. That’s, at least in part, a result of young people being told America isn’t the good guy anymore.

How much anti-American propaganda is going on in our schools? A Fairfax County School Board member just earlier this year claimed the battle for Iowa Jima was an example of “evil” and it was “unfortunate” it had to happen.

That’s what young people are taught. Not that America went to the Pacific and Europe and kicked butt, but that it was somehow evil.

Abrar Omeish, a Virginia Fairfax County board member



Said; "The Battle of Iwo Jima, was 'evil' and should not have happened"



As a vampire book once said, "Who let them in"



America, you better take back your education system



Or else~ pic.twitter.com/AfdERZbBrP — TruthInBytes (@bytesintruth) February 26, 2023

Riley Gaines, a proud American patriot standing up for women, was literally attacked for speaking out in support of women’s sports. She had to be barricaded into a room at San Francisco State in order to be protected from a violent mob.

At one point, the mob demanded money for her safe release all because she doesn’t want people like Lia Thomas ruining sports.

Transgender activists holding @Riley_Gaines_ hostage demanded money in exchange for her safe passage off of the San Francisco State University.

pic.twitter.com/4APxWLdVvO — @amuse (@amuse) April 7, 2023

Those are some quick examples I just rattled off the top of my head. There are plenty more. The amount of insane things I saw during my time at the University of Wisconsin could fill a book. So, yes, while some might not want to admit it, Bill Maher, once again, is correct. What schools teach young people matters, and we seem to have lost our way. Props to Maher for having the courage to be a consistent voice against woke insanity.