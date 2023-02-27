Virginia County School Board Member Claims Battle Of Iwo Jima Was ‘Evil,’ Shouldn’t Have Happened

Videos by OutKick

Fairfax County school board member Abrar Omeish is in hot water after slamming the Battle of Iwo Jima as evil.

The legendary WWII battle resulted in roughly 7,000 dead Americans and more than 27,000 total casualties as the Americans beat back the Japanese for control of the crucial island.

It was a huge step forward in the fight for victory in WWII. It’s one of the most proud achievements in the history of the United States Marine Corps. In the face of complete evil, the USA pushed forward and thousands laid down their lives so America could control the island. Yet, while Americans recognize the evil of the Japanese empire that had to be vanquished, Omeish appears to have a bit of a different take.

Abrar Omeish calls the Battle of Iwo Jima evil.

For some unknown reason, Omeish seemed to frame the battle as evil for even happening. Not only was it not evil – certainly not from the American side – the battle had to happen so American assets could get within range of mainland Japan.

“The days of Iwo Jima unfortunately happened and set a record for what, I hate to say, human evil is capable of,” Omeish bizarrely claimed while talking about Japanese remembrance day.

You can watch her full comments below.

Abrar Omeish, a Virginia Fairfax County board member



Said; "The Battle of Iwo Jima, was 'evil' and should not have happened"



As a vampire book once said, "Who let them in"



America, you better take back your education system



Or else~ pic.twitter.com/AfdERZbBrP — EdoIsHip (@HipIsEdo) February 26, 2023

Following her comments sparking outrage, Omeish attempted to walk them back and claimed they were being misinterpreted.

She told the Washington Free Beacon, “There is no reason to warp what was said and reading more into it merely reflects biases forced in by the listener.” She didn’t clarify what the hell she meant by saying it “unfortunately happened.”

Fairfax County school board member Abrar Omeish called the Battle of Iwo Jima evil. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/HipIsEdo/status/1629895303242326022)

She has a history of controversial topics.

This is hardly the first time Abrar Omeish has caused waves with her comments. Previously, she referred to Israel as an apartheid state and took shots at capitalism, according to Fox News.

“Our world is overwhelmed with need. We struggle with human greed, racism, extreme versions of individualism and capitalism, White supremacy, growing wealth gaps, disease, climate crisis, extreme poverty amid luxury and waste right next door. And the list goes on,” Omeish claimed when ripping the greatest economic system in the world.

She also once claimed moments of silence for 9/11 “causes harm,” according to the Daily Mail. That by itself is absolutely unhinged and incredibly troubling.

How comfortable do you feel knowing someone who views American military victories as evil, bemoans moments of silence for 9/11, Israel as an apartheid state and capitalism as terrible overseeing your children’s education?

Abrar Omeish referred to the Battle of Iwo Jima as evil. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Never apologize for loving this country. Countless good men have died for your freedom to do so. The Battle of Iwo Jima was a battle between good and evil, but not in the way Abrar Omeish framed it. The Japanese imperial empire needed to be crushed and the Marines got the job done on Iwo Jima. She might not be proud of it, but many Americans are and should be.