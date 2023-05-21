Bill Gates Was Blackmailed By Jeffrey Epstein After Lengthy Affair With Russian Bridge Player: Report

Videos by OutKick

Someone was caught bluffing.

The link between Bill Gates, 67, and notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein continues to raise eyebrows as a new story from The Wall Street Journal surfaces on the link between Gates, Epstein and a Russian bridge player involved in an alleged affair with the Microsoft founder.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 06: Bill Gates, Co-Chair, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation speaks onstage at 2019 New York Times Dealbook on November 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Cohen/Getty Images for The New York Times)

Ever since Epstein was convicted of sex trafficking and (allegedly) killed himself in 2019, powerful public figures have maintained their distance from the deviant.

Gates has been one of the more curious names surrounding Epstein’s infamous trafficking activities, private meetings and the nightmarish island of misdeeds he managed.

Jeffrey Epstein Blackmailed Bill Gates Over Affair

While Bill Gates (worth $114.3B) claims to have never engaged in an official relationship with the sex trafficker, new details have revealed added communications, more than Gates has led on.

A new report by The Journal provided a new layer to the association between Gates and Epstein. According to the Journal, Gates had been romantically involved with Russian bridge player Mila Antonova.

Gates met the young woman at a bridge tournament in 2010; the ex-Microsoft CEO has been noted as an avid fan of the card game. The outlet noted Epstein met Antonova in 2013 and offered to fund her coding classes. While Antonova claims that Epstein had no motive, his charitable offering was later used as blackmail against Gates.

“I am disgusted with Epstein and what he did,” Antonova said.

She added, “I don’t know why he did that. When I asked, he said something like, he was wealthy and wanted to help people when he could.”

(L-R) Jeffrey Epstein, Tatiana, Adriana and Maer Roshan attend Launch of RADAR MAGAZINE at Hotel QT on May 18, 2005. (Photo by Neil Rasmus/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Link Between Gates and Epstein, Stronger Than Assumed?

In 2017, Epstein tried to create a multi-billion dollar fund as a way to repair his image for the heinous sex trafficking of women and youths he’d become known for. The affair between Gates and Antonova reportedly ended around that year, noted The Journal.

Needing Gates as an investor, and failing, Epstein made a desperate bid by bringing up his affair with the Russian bridge player in an email.

With pointed language, Epstein requested that Gates pay him back for the coding classes he financially provided to Antonova. Epstein also permitted Antonova to live in his NYC townhouse in 2014. The woman claims she never directly spoke to Epstein.

Jeffrey Epstein at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show at the Plaza Hotel on August 1, 1995 in New York City. (Photo by Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Affair Did Happen, According To Gates’ Spokesperson

Gates’ team confirmed that Epstein was weaponizing information about the affair.

“Mr. Gates met with Epstein solely for philanthropic purposes. Having failed repeatedly to draw Mr. Gates beyond these matters, Epstein tried unsuccessfully to leverage a past relationship to threaten Mr. Gates,” a spokesperson for Gates told The Wall Street Journal.

Gates has maintained that he never had financial dealings or a close association with Epstein despite being a key name found in Epstein’s airline travel logs.

Bill Gates was married to Melinda Gates from 2014 to 2021. As relayed by The New York Post, Antonova would be the second known affair Gates engaged in while married to Melinda. Gates’ other affair occurred with a Microsoft employee.

Shady, shady stuff …

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 03: Bill Gates discusses his new book ‘How To Prevent The Next Pandemic’ onstage at 92Y on May 03, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)