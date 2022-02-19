French Model Agent Friend Of Jeffrey Epstein Found Hanged In Prison Cell

Videos by OutKick

Another associate of Jeffrey Epstein‘s has been found Epstein’d.

According to the New York Post, Jean-Luc Brunel — a French modeling agent and friend of the departed sex trafficking ringleader — was discovered dead inside his prison cell on Saturday.

Brunel’s successful model scouting in the ’70s was the figure’s rise to prominence. He was traced back to Epstein based on accusations of supplying underage girls to the pedophile.

The list of ill-fated associates of Epstein’s continues with the death of Brunel — found hanged akin to Epstein’s own questioned suicide in Aug. 2019. Brunel had been held in the La Sante prison within Paris since Dec. 2020, answering for charges of sexual abuse and sex trafficking.

BREAKING: French modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, who worked with Jeffrey Epstein, found dead in his prison cell. — Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) February 19, 2022

As relayed by the Post, Ian Maxwell — brother of Epstein’s partner, Ghislaine Maxwell — called the latest passing another foreseen incident.

“Another death by hanging in a high-security prison. My reaction is one of total shock and bewilderment,” commented Maxwell.

Ghislaine is facing up to 65 years of prison based on her co-spearheading of Epstein’s trafficking operations.

Brunel’s lawyers provided a statement on his passing.

“Jean-Luc Brunel has never stopped claiming his innocence. He has multiplied his efforts to prove it. A judge had released him a few months ago, and then he was re-incarcerated in undignified conditions.”

