Bill Belichick Shared Wild Golf Story Where He Witnessed Tom Brady Come “Pretty Close To Dying”

While there were plenty of rumors about a disconnect between Bill Belichick and Tom Brady throughout the dynasty they built in New England, it’s difficult to decipher fact from fiction.

On Monday, Belichick joined Brady’s “Lets Go!’ podcast and the roughly 20-minute segment is worth a listen. The coach and pupil spoke candidly about the impact they had on one another, and while Brady gave all the credit to the Patriots’ front man, Belichick didn’t hold back when describing all of the ways the GOAT helped him has a coach.

But then things took a wildly unexpected turn…

This is WILD story from Belichick involving a golf outing where Bill truly thought of the GOAT was about to die pic.twitter.com/kmD8tg8JU9 — Sean Labar (@seanlabarpr) February 8, 2023

But just before Belichick hopped off the podcast, he told one hell of a story involving a golf outing with Brady at Pebble Beach where the legendary NFL coach actually believed his star QB was on the cusp of death.

“So Tom and I played in the Pro-Am for three days out there, and I think if I could sum up Tom Brady in one picture, it would be on the 6th whole and It looked like it would be over to the right coming off the tee,” Belichick said.

“And we get down there and he’s standing over the cliff and says ‘I think I can see it.’ And he takes his club down there, and I can only see from his shoulders up. Now it’s 200 feet to the rocks, there is no way he survives this fall,” Belichick added.

PEBBLE BEACH, CA – FEBRUARY 07: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hits a tee shot on the 13th hole as New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick looks on during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am at the Monterey Peninsula Country Club on February 7, 2014 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

And this is where the story takes a terrifying turn — but while he’s often portrayed as stoic — Belichick’s delivery is incredible.

“Now I’m looking at the greatest quarterback, our star player, I mean Tom Brady is literally standing on a god damn ledge and he hit the ball off the ledge and somehow on to the green.”

He comes pretty close to dying to falling in the god damn rocks below all in the name of competition and being the best he can be, while trying to hit the next good shot Bill Belchick on Tom Brady

Sounds like vintage GOAT status for anyone who has followed Brady’s legendary career, but his longtime mentor was genuinely shaken.

“I was never more worried about Tom physically when I saw him standing on that ledge tying to hit the ball on that green,” Belichick added.

Even Brady himself agreed he pushed things a bit too far that day.

“I’ve done a lot of dumb things in my life, a lot of stupid shit,” Brady responded. “I’m glad I didn’t pay the ultimate price for that one because it could have been bad.”

Bill Belichick Joins Others In Celebrating Tom Brady’s Retirement

Belichick, who won six Super Bowls coaching Brady in New England also shared a heartfelt message to his former quarterback during the podcast appearance.

“The greatest player. The greatest career,” Belichick said. “The great, great person. It was such an opportunity and an honor for me to coach Tom. I guess it’s got to end at some point. It’s the greatest one ever. Congratulations, Tom.”

Belichick was one of many high-profile names to share a message for Brady on his podcast. Peyton Manning, Patrick Mahomes, and Rob Gronkowski were among others who shared their thoughts about TB12 hanging it up for the second time.