Bill Belichick Says Patriots’ One Night Tom Brady Appreciation Night Is ‘Not Enough’

Tom Brady is going home.

During their home opener on Sept. 10, the England Patriots will host a “Thank You Tom Game” at Gillette Stadium. Throughout the night, the team will honor its legendary former quarterback and show its appreciation for Brady’s 20 years of service to New England.

And Bill Belichick, for one, is excited about it. At least as excited as expressionless head coach can be.

“Always look forward to seeing Tom and what a great experience and opportunity it was for me to coach Tom,” Belichick told WEEI’s Greg Hill Show on Monday. “Tremendous appreciation for everything he did for me, did for our team, everything he gave us. Look forward to seeing him.”

Together, Brady and Belichick brought six Super Bowl wins to New England. But Brady’s accomplishments are too many to count.

The now-46-year-old holds several quarterback records including most career passing yards (89,214), completions (7,753), and touchdown passes (649). He’s the winningest QB in regular season and postseason history, as well as a three-time NFL MVP (first-ever unanimous vote) and a five-time Super Bowl MVP.

His track record is so impressive, in fact, Belichick’s not sure one “Thank You Tom Game” does the future Hall of Famer justice.

“He’s done an awful lot for this organization, for this franchise, for this city, the National Football League,” Belichick said. “One night’s really not enough, anywhere close to the appreciation for what Tom deserves.”

Belichick was asked if the Patriots should erect a Tom Brady statue in Foxborough.

“Give him whatever you want,” Belichick answered.

Tom Brady On Good Terms With His Former Coach

Brady spent two decades in New England before taking his talents to Tampa Bay in 2020. But right around that time, allegations emerged of an apparent rift among Brady, Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft.

Brady told ESPN in June, though, that his relationship with Belichick has been “positive and always will.”

“Were there times where you know it wasn’t always eye to eye? Very few and far between, actually,” Brady clarified.

And it seems like things are fine on Belichick’s end as well — as the 71-year-old coach wished Brady well in his post-football endeavors.

That’s a lot of endeavors, by the way. In addition to running a nutrition and lifestyle brand, Brady is now part owner of multiple professional sports franchises. There’s also that 10-year, $375 million broadcasting gig with Fox Sports that starts in 2024.

“He’s a pretty talented guy,” Belichick said. “I’m sure he’ll do well in whatever he chooses to do, whatever area that is.”