Bill Belichick (Finally) Shares Heartfelt Message About Tom Brady Retiring From The NFL

Bill Belichick doesn’t show any emotion, it’s simply not in his DNA, but he somewhat broke that rule while sharing his thoughts about Tom Brady retiring from the NFL.

Belichick, who won six Super Bowls coaching Brady in New England, appeared on Brady’s ‘Let’s Go!‘ podcast and shared a heartfelt message to his former quarterback.

“The greatest player. The greatest career,” Belichick said. “The great, great person. It was such an opportunity and an honor for me to coach Tom. I guess it’s got to end at some point. It’s the greatest one ever. Congratulations, Tom.”

Belichick was one of many high-profile names to share a message for Brady on his podcast. Peyton Manning, Patrick Mahomes, and Rob Gronkowski were among others who shared their thoughts about TB12 hanging it up for the second time.

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick is the duo of all duos. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Brady sounded emotional while reacting to Belichick’s message by sharing kind words for his former head coach.

“For me, there’s nobody I’d rather be associated with. From my standpoint, I think it’s always a stupid conversation to say, ‘Brady vs. Belichick’ because, in my mind, that’s not what a partnership is about,” Brady explained.

“In my view, people were always trying to pull us apart. I don’t think we ever felt like that with each other. We never were trying to pull each other apart. We actually were always trying to go in the same direction.”

Brady and Belichick are undoubtedly the greatest coach-player duo in the history of the NFL and it’s hard to imagine another duo even coming close to what they accomplished over the years.