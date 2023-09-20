Bill Belichick Might Have Changed Football, Thanks To Special Teams Play

Videos by OutKick

Bill Belichick continues to find a way to be a genius when it comes to the game of football. Just when you think you’ve seen EVERYTHING the sport has to offer, here comes Belichick pulling something out of his you know what to change the game.

During Sunday’s Dolphins-Patriots game, the Dolphins lined up for a 39-yard field goal in the 2nd quarter when out of nowhere Brenden Schooler of the Patriots came running in to block the kick and force a turnover.

The move was wild as Schooler was there in lightning quick time and NBC’s broadcasters Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth couldn’t believe what they just saw.

The Patriots using a running head-start to block this field goal attempt is so simple, but such a good play. pic.twitter.com/Tr2YKTVitb — toad (@toadsports) September 18, 2023

BELICHICK CHANGING SPECIAL TEAMS GAME

The reason the block worked so effectively was because Schooler was actually in motion. Normally, players set and wait for the ball to be hiked. But by putting Schooler in motion, Belichick gave him a running start which easily allowed him to get by the offensive counterparts to block the kick.

“Did you see that play?! We talk about motion on offense. The motion was on defense here. He gets the running start… he blocked that so easily. You’re about to see every football team in the National Football League and college put this play in their arsenal because that running start made it easy to go block this kick,” Collinsworth said at the time.

Belichick proved once again that sometimes the path to success is by using the tools that are in front of you. Anybody could have decided to put a defender in motion and give them that running start advantage. But guess what? Nobody did except Belichick.

This was PERFECTION from Brenden Schooler..



DID YOU SEE THE TELL #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/N07YkarEtn — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 18, 2023

HOLDER HAD A TELL

Pat McAfee actually did a great breakdown of what made Schooler’s play work so well. The Dolphins holder was Jake Bailey who was a member of the Patriots for the previous five seasons. McAfee explained that Bailey had a “tell” of releasing his breath right before the ball gets snapped. In the video clip you can see Bailey do it ever-so-slightly, that is of course unless you’re Bill Belichick.

Regardless of whether a kicker, holder, or center have a tell or not – you can be sure that some special teams will incorporate running a man in motion this coming weekend. You essentially don’t have anything to lose and if anything, it could screw up the kicking team’s timing if they see a person in motion that they’ve never had to deal with before.

You win again Bill, you always do. (Except to the Giants)