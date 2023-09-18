Tyreek Hill Calls Out Patriots’ Fans After Dolphins’ Win In New England: ‘They’re Real Nasty’

Videos by OutKick

Winning on the road in the NFL is always an accomplishment, but going into Foxborough and knocking off the New England Patriots tastes that much sweeter, especially if you’re a divisional foe like the Miami Dolphins. Tyreek Hill emphasized that point following Miami’s 24-17 win on Sunday night.

The Patriots’ defense was able to do what most teams can’t in keeping Hill under wraps – he had just 40 receiving yards in the game – but the 29-year-old got the last laugh with his team improving to 2-0 and New England falling to 0-2.

Hill particularly had a message for Patriots fans after his team’s win. In his opinion, Pats fans are “nasty” and were saying some rather vulgar things throughout the contest.

“Those fans are some of the worst fans in the NFL, and I’m gonna stand on that because they’re real nasty,” Hill said. “Some of the things they were saying, I wouldn’t say in church. So it felt great to wave goodbye to the fans, and I’m gonna do it again. Bye.”

Hill certainly won’t make any new New England-based fans with his comments after the win, but he’s not in the business of making fans in rival markets.

It’s inevitable that plenty of Patriots fans will be in his mentions saying that he was ‘shut down’ by New England’s defense looking at his stat line, but at the end of the day, he did catch a touchdown pass in a one-score game for his team. He’s got the right to talk a little trash as his Dolphins got the job done on the road.