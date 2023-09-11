Bill Belichick Breaks Silence On Matt Corral’s Mysterious Absence

Videos by OutKick

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick addressed Matt Corral’s absence from the team Monday morning.

Corral’s status with the team took an abrupt turn not long after signing with the franchise when he was placed on the exempt list. It was originally reported he was cut.

Information then came out Corral wasn’t even with the team, and nobody seemed to know why or what was going on.

Matt Corral appears to have stepped away from the Patriots shortly after signing with the team. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Questions linger surrounding Matt Corral and the Patriots.

Belichick announced Monday that Corral is on “exempt status,” but that there has been contact between the two sides amid reports he just stopped showing up.

“He’s in exempt status. I don’t have any comment on it. That’s a personal matter,” the Patriots head coach told the media.

He refused to speak further on the issue

Corral’s return remains unknown.

The fact Belichick revealed there’s been contact between the two sides is a significant update after reports he had just gone away for no explainable reason.

Hopefully, whatever Corral is dealing with can be handled and he can return to the team when he’s ready. Whenever someone reportedly just stops showing up, it’s going to raise some serious red flags and concerns.

Now, fans know the team is in contact with him and he’s gone with a “personal matter.”

Matt Corral is currently not with the Patriots due to a “personal matter.” (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Continue to check back to OutKick for any further details as we have them about whatever is going on with Matt Corral and the Patriots.