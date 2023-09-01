Patriots Snatch Up Former SEC Dog Matt Corral

Videos by OutKick
The man from Ole Miss is starting anew.
Former Carolina Panthers quarterback and former Rebel Matt Corral joined the New England Patriots, the team announced on Thursday.
The Patriots drew some questions around their final 53-man roster set this week.
Leaving starter Mac Jones without a backup, New England brought back Western Kentucky University legend Bailey Zappe and added Matt Corral off waivers to bolster their depth.
NFL draft analysts projected Corral as a top QB talent out of last year’s draft until he suffered an ankle injury at the 2022 Sugar Bowl.
Corral dropped to the third round (No. 94) and Carolina was there to scoop him up.
Unfortunately, Corral suffered a Lisfranc injury that sidelined him since last August. The Panthers ended up drafting Bryce Young with the first overall pick of this year’s draft and Corral was eventually dropped by Carolina.
Former Panthers wideout Steve Smith admitted to seeing Corral as an eventual starter, so the potential’s there with the 24-year-old.
Corral received second-team All-SEC honors in 2021. He completed 67.3 percent of his passes at Ole Miss. Corral tallied 8,281 passing yards in three years, adding 75 total touchdowns.
Now Corral gets a fresh opportunity in Foxborough, where former Alabama QB and 2022 draft pick Mac Jones holds the No. 1 spot.
