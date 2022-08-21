Carolina Panthers Rookie Matt Corral Suffers Season Ending Injury

Matt Corral was taken in the 3rd round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers, with fairly substantial expectations for the Ole Miss product.

Corral entered a crowded Panthers QB room, competing with Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield for playing time.

Well after Friday night’s preseason game against the New England Patriots, Corral will have to wait a bit longer to get his opportunity.

According to reporter Ian Rapoport, Corral suffered a Lisfranc injury that will likely be season ending:

#Panthers rookie QB Matt Corral has a Lisfranc injury that is likely season ending, per coach Matt Rhule. Bad luck for the Ole Miss product. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 20, 2022

While the Panthers obviously have significant depth at the quarterback position, it’s still a blow to the team and to Corral personally.

Corral had an incredibly successful senior season, throwing 20 touchdowns with only 5 interceptions and rushing for 11 more.

NEW ORLEANS, LA – JANUARY 01: Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Matt Corral (2) was up before the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Baylor Bears on January 1, 2022, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He also rushed for 614 yards, which helped make him more attractive for the Panthers offense.

He helped lead Ole Miss to a 10-2 record and Sugar Bowl appearance, although the team lost 21-7 to the Baylor Bears.

Lisfranc injuries are notoriously tough to come back from, but hopefully Corral is able to recover quickly.

The Panthers, meanwhile, open the season against Baker Mayfield’s former team, the Cleveland Browns.