Anti-Israel Protesters At Harvard Aggressively Accost Jewish Student, Billionaire Bill Ackman Demands Suspensions

Videos by OutKick

Billionaire and Harvard alum Bill Ackman continues to speak out in support of Jewish students being oppressed on college campuses.

People in America have witnessed a shocking wave of anti-Semitism since the October 7th terrorist attack carried about by Hamas in Israel. The attack resulted in roughly 1,400 people murdered, including dozens of Americans, and hundreds being taken hostage.

Israel responded by taking military action against the terrorists in Gaza. The opening salvo of Israel’s response was massive airstrikes against Hamas targets followed by a growing ground operation. The Israelis have made it clear there will be justice for what happened.

Yet, a shocking amount of people in America are openly supporting Hamas and cheering against Israel.

Columbia University faculty members released a letter calling Hamas' terrorist attack in Israel simple "military operations."



Murdering babies, beheading people, cutting open the stomachs of pregnant women isn't a "military operation."



It's terrorism. https://t.co/vi8WFBSueP pic.twitter.com/iFOxJVzkMF — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 30, 2023

Bill Ackman appalled by actions against Jewish students at Harvard.

Harvard has been a hotbed for insanity since the October 7th attack. Dozens of student organizations released a letter pinning all the blame on Israel – not the Hamas terrorists who did the killing.

However, the chaos didn’t stop there. A mob was recently filmed accosting a Jewish student, and Ibrahim Bharmal, editor of the Harvard Law Review, was among those allegedly involved, according to the New York Post.

You can watch the disgusting video below, and send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Video of Harvard students attacking a Jewish student on campus during an anti-Israel protest.



One of them is Ibrahim Bharmal, editor of the Harvard Law Review.



Via @canarymission pic.twitter.com/FkMpk5QX1Z — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 1, 2023

Ackman took to Twitter Wednesday to make his displeasure clear, and tweeted, in part, “How are these students not immediately suspended?”

He also asked how Bharmal is possibly allowed to remain editor of the Harvard Law Review after such appalling conduct.

You can read Ackman’s full reaction, which I’m sure many people agree with, below.

How are these students not immediately suspended? How does this not violate @Harvard’s code of conduct for students? How would Harvard respond if the affected student were Black, Latino or LGBTQIA? How does this man remain Editor of the Harvard Law Review? https://t.co/IGkaQsGmz3 — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) November 2, 2023

Ackman is taking a stand.

This isn’t the first time Ackman has spoken up since the war between Israel and Hamas terrorists started. He openly called for companies to avoid hiring pro-Hamas students.

While some might want to argue it’s an example of cancel culture, companies have every right in the world to not want to hire students who support terrorism and the slaughter of innocent people.

That’s not cancel culture. That’s simply people not wanting to associate with those who endorse murder. Hundreds at a music festival were massacred, families were wiped out, babies were slaughtered and a pregnant woman was found with her stomach cut open.

Israel remains at war with Hamas following a terrorist attack. People in America are rallying in support of Hamas and against Israel. Billionaire Bill Ackman has had enough of the appalling antics. (Footage by Amir Levy/Getty Images)

That’s who the scumbags rallying in support of Hamas and against Israel support. Let’s not allow this to be complex or gray.

Now, a group of students at Harvard aggressively accosted a Jewish student during an anti-Israel protest/rally. Ackman has a great point.

Why is this allowed? Why is there no punishment? Protesting is an American right, but you don’t have a right to get physical with someone.

I joined @CharlyOnTV this morning to discuss Megan Rapinoe siding with Gaza after Hamas murdered Israelis and Americans and the disgusting idiots in the USA supporting the terrorists



I'll never be afraid to speak the truth, no matter the topic.



FULL INTERVIEW: pic.twitter.com/YNtSHMHc1x — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 25, 2023

The insanity on college campuses and the support for Hamas must end. They’re terrorists, and there’s no point in pretending otherwise. Keep Jewish students safe, end the carnage and don’t tolerate pro-terrorism students oppressing and terrorizing others. It’s not complicated. Send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.