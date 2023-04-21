Bijan Robinson Says Only Two Teams Invited Him For Official Visits

Videos by OutKick

Bijan Robinson didn’t receive many official visit invites.

Robinson was a star running back for the Texas Longhorns prior to entering the NFL Draft, and he’s viewed as the runaway top RB prospect.

Despite being the top running back in the draft, teams weren’t clamoring to bring him in.

Bijan Robinson was only invited for visits by two teams. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

“I’ve been to two teams, two teams for, like, official visits to their cities, two teams,” Robinson told Dan Patrick during a Thursday interview. He quickly revealed the teams that invited him in for official visits were the Eagles and Buccaneers.

However, the former Texas standout has still found a way to talk with other teams, despite not being invited for an official visit.

“I’ve been talking to a lot of teams on Zoom and stuff and on calls,” the talented running back further added.

Bijan Robinson talks about the two teams he has had official visits with. Watch below 👇 #GoBucs 👀 pic.twitter.com/NXHHp4Ibom — JC Cornell (@CornellNFL) April 20, 2023

Bijan Robinson is a very talented RB.

The fact Robinson was only invited in for two visits says a lot more about the way RB is viewed in the NFL than it does anything about the former Texas star.

Running backs just don’t have a ton of value. The position is also pretty easy to replace compared to other skill positions like QB, WR or CB.

It’s also very rare to see an RB go in the first round at this point in the NFL Draft. Since the 2019 draft, only four RBs have gone in the first round: Josh Jacobs, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Travis Etienne and Najee Harris. No running back was drafted in the first round last year.

Again, the position just doesn’t hold a ton of value.

Bijan Robinson only had official visits with the Buccaneers and Eagles. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Getty Images)

However, that doesn’t mean Robinson isn’t a stud prospect. He ran for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns last year for the Longhorns. The year prior, Robinson ran for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Bijan Robinson can play football. The question now is whether or not a team will pull the trigger on him in the first round. Only two teams inviting him in for visits isn’t a concrete sign of anything, but it’s definitely surprisingly low.

Will Bijan Robinson be a first round NFL pick? (Photo by Josh Hedges/Getty Images)

Texas fans will find out Thursday night whether or not Bijan Robinson will be a first round pick or not. If he somehow slips, a team will land a hell of a bargain.