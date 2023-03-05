Bijan Robinson’s Super Relaxed Pregame Playlist Is Certifiably Psychotic In The Best Way Possible

Videos by OutKick

Texas running back Bijan Robinson is set to hear his name called no later than Day 2 of the NFL Draft. If a team decides to draft a ball-carrier in the first round, it is likely that the unanimous All-American and Doak Walker Award-winner will be the first player drafted at his position.

It’s either Robinson and his massive legs or Georgia Tech and Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Either way, the soon-to-be former Longhorn is going to be a stud. He never had the chance to find success in terms of wins and losses while in Austin, but not for lack of effort.

There have been 1,998 college running backs who have carried the ball more than 75 times in a single season since 2014. Robinson, who had 258 touches in 2022, is one of them.

Of the nearly 2,000 backs, Robinson is the only one to force 100 or more missed tackles. He’s nearly impossible to bring down and Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr., a projected top-10 pick in his own right, found that out first-hand back in September.

Considering how hard Robinson runs, one might think that he head bangs to heavy metal music before a game. Or, at the least, bumps some YoungBoy Never Broke Again or Gunna.

That is not the case at all.

Bijan Robinson’s pregame playlist is certifiably psychotic— in a good way.

He revealed his listening habits at the NFL Draft Combine and they are different than most. Robinson listens to ocean sounds and safari noises right before exiting the locker room and taking the field.

Texas RB Bijan Robinson on what he listens to pregame:



“The ocean, and safari noises” pic.twitter.com/r7njH04CpJ — Luke Sawhook 🪚🪝 (@lukesawhook) March 4, 2023

While the logic behind Robinson’s pregame soundtrack makes sense — he likes to dial-in, relax and focus on his thoughts — it’s unique. Nature sounds help him prepare to pound the rock 20+ times per game and take big hits. Crazy, but effective thus far!