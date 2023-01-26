Big Week For AI: Chatbot Passes Exams, Pens Speech For Congressman

Videos by OutKick

It’s no secret that artificial intelligence is going to be taking a lot of people’s jobs sooner than later, and it just had a big week.

Look out lawyers and lawmakers, AI is coming for you too.

ChatGPT is an AI program that can generate anything from essays to song lyrics with just a few prompts. It has been used to write emails and research paper abstracts. It can even write for Buzzfeed (that’s not all that shocking though).

Now, it’s passing tests.

So, it’s smart and getting smarter. This won’t end poorly.

ChatGPT took four law exams at the University of Minnesota Law School. Its test answers were mixed in with those from human students and then professors graded them without. The test consisted of 95 multiple-choice questions and a dozen essays.

When it was all said and done, it averaged a score on par with a C+ student and passed all four tests.

So, on the list of jobs in jeopardy of being taken over by AI, feel free to add “lawyer.”

I’m lucky that I’m not in the market for an attorney (though I always keep my ear to the ground; you never know) and in a few years, sign me up for LawyerBot.

Meanwhile, at the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business, the program scored in the B- to B range on a business management course exam.

Mr. ChatGPT Goes To Washington

Another profession potentially on the chopping block? Congressman… or at least speechwriters for congressmen.

Rep. Jake Auchincloss, a Democrat from Massachusetts trotted out a speech written by ChatGPT. Not a good speech, but it’s a speech nonetheless.

AI has the potential to radically reshape how we use technology.



But for now… my speechwriter has nothing to worry about. pic.twitter.com/AADA3mwPrC — Rep. Jake Auchincloss (@RepAuchincloss) January 25, 2023

That was the best Auchincloss could get after reworking his prompt several times.

Auschincloss’ staff believes it was the first time in Congressional history that an AI-written speech has been read on the floor. The purpose was to draw attention to a bill for a US-Israel AI research center.

Well, it looks like we still have some time before AI takes all of our jobs. It’ll happen eventually if we’re not careful.

Although, I feel a little more comfortable after seeing its writing abilities.

Just a little.

