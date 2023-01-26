BuzzFeed Turns To AI-Produced Content

Now, we turn to an update on the state of journalism.

The outlet BuzzFeed announced Thursday that it will turn to artificial intelligence (AI) to create future content.

Company co-founder Jonah Peretti informed employees “AI-inspired content” would “move from an R&D stage to part of our core business.”

BuzzFeed teamed up with ChatGPT creator OpenAI to mark the most significant push to AI in the media yet.

The news hasn’t impressed Twitter users. They are outraged and leery of what’s to come. They fear more layoffs are to come.

Perhaps that’s to be the case.

Wall Street, however, finds itself giddy over the news. BuzzFeed stock has risen more than 150% since the announcement Thursday morning:

AI incoming

CNN reports BuzzFeed will use the technology to create quizzes, help brainstorm, and assist in personalizing content for its audience.

A BuzzFeed spokesperson says the company would not turn to AI to pen news stories. At least not yet. And given the brand’s repetitive tone, who could tell the difference?

“To be clear, we see the breakthroughs in AI opening up a new era of creativity that will allow humans to harness creativity in new ways with endless opportunities and applications for good,” Peretti said.

“In publishing, AI can benefit both content creators and audiences, inspiring new ideas and inviting audience members to co-create personalized content.”

“When you see this work in action it is pretty amazing,” he added.

Current BuzzFeed homepage.

Elsewhere in AI news, an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot allows users to chat with Adolf Hitler, Jeffrey Epstein, and Jesus Christ.

BuzzFeed is unlikely to add said feature, to be clear.

We’ve long discussed the cloudy future of journalism. Like-minded imbeciles have run amok across the industry. Readers have canceled subscriptions to legacy news outlets like the Washington Post. Independent journalists have achieved TV-like salaries on Substack.

Now, add artificial intelligence synthesizing your information into the equation.