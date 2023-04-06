Big East-Big 12 Battle Matchups Set For Next Basketball Season And There Is A Lot To Unpack

Videos by OutKick

Starting next season, Big East and Big 12 schools will face one another in the Big East-Big 12 Battle. And, the matchups are set.

According to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, every school in the Big East will participate. However, since the Big 12 has more teams, some had to be left out. Those left out are new Big 12 schools: Cincinnati, BYU and Central Florida.

However, Houston is also joining the Big 12 next season but they were selected to participate. That makes sense since Houston was a #1 seed in the NCAA Tournament while none of the other three reached the Big Dance.

NEWS: Matchups are set for 2023 Big East-Big 12 Battle, per sources.



UConn at Kansas

Texas at Marquette

Houston at Xavier

Villanova at Kansas St

SJU at WVU

Creighton at Oklahoma St

PC at OU

Iowa St at DePaul

TT at Butler

TCU at Georgetown

SHU at Baylorhttps://t.co/hh8DYclOKM — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 5, 2023

Big East-Big 12 brings some spicy matchups to next year’s college basketball schedule

The obvious headliner here is UConn at Kansas. The last two national champions go head-to-head in Lawrence.

Then there’s the battle between Shaka Smart’s current school (Marquette) hosting Smart’s last school (Texas). Plus, both teams were #2 seeds in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

Though, Texas reached the Elite 8 — and beat Big East foe Xavier — while Marquette lost to Michigan State in the Round of 32.

Marquette head coach Shaka Smart will face his old school, Texas, in the 2023-24 Big East-Big 12 Battle. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Speaking of Xavier, they’ll host new Big 12 member Houston. Although Cincinnati is not included in the Big East-Big 12 Battle, they almost always face Xavier, an in-city rival.

Upstart Kansas State, which made a run to the Elite 8 before a loss to Florida Atlantic takes on perennial Big East power Villanova. Although, Villanova is coming off a tough season that saw them finish 17-17 in the first year without head coach Jay Wright since 2000.

St. John’s, and new head coach Rick Pitino, head to Morgantown to take on West Virginia. WVU fell in the Round of 64 to Maryland and St. John’s missed the tournament.

Since ESPN ended the Big 12-SEC Challenge, the conference sought out a partnership with the Big East to recreate a similar event.

And, based on these matchups, it should be a fun battle.