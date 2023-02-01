Houston Releases Outstanding Schedule Announcement Video

Videos by OutKick

The Houston Cougars might have dropped the best schedule announcement video of the upcoming college football season.

The Cougars are sliding into the Big 12 this summer, and fans are eager to find out what UH is capable of in a P5 conference.

Houston is joining the Big 12 this summer. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

While it remains to be seen what Dana Holgorsen’s squad can do in the Big 12, it’s clear the program’s social media team is up to the challenge.

The Cougars dropped an outstanding schedule announcement video featuring different clips that can be loosely tied to each program on the slate. Fire it up and enjoy below.

Houston has already notched a win.

In the era of social media, it’s hard to explain how important it is to have an online presence with the potential to go viral.

The Cougars are the new kid on the block. It’s time to shake things up a bit. They need to make a splash.

I think it’s safe to say that’s what happened here. It was unique, fun and unexpected. That’s definitely a win for Dana Holgorsen.

Will Houston be successful in the Big 12? (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Plus, whenever you can work “The Office” into whatever you’re doing, you simply have to do it. Is there anyone who doesn’t love the classic NBC comedy?

If there is, I don’t want to be friends with them. The “Country Roads” scene was an all-time great moment and perfectly used here to announce the West Virginia game.

Major shoutout to Houston for knocking on the door and entering the Big 12 in style. This is the kind of energy fans love to see. Now, the Cougars just need to go out and win some football games.