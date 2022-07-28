Big Ben Bends The Knee After Ruffling Feathers: ‘Not Trying To Bash Anyone’

The Pittsburgh Steelers cannot let Ben Roethlisberger go … and vice-versa!

Last week, Roethlisberger ruffled some feathers within the organization – most notably captain Cam Heyward – when he told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that today’s NFL player was “coddled” and had a “me-first” attitude.

Heyward responded earlier this week by saying he “took offense” to his former quarterback’s comments, vowing to “protect” his guys.

Well, buckle up … because the ball is BACK in Big Ben’s court.

“I probably should’ve been more detailed, more specific,” Roethlisberger told local radio station 102.5 DVE on Thursday. “It’s not the majority of guys are that way.”

Ben Roethlisberger retired last January, but the Steelers can’t let him go. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Roethlisberger later said that he and Heyward had sat down several times over the past few years and had similar conversations. The two were teammates for a decade, dating back to 2011 through last season.

“I get Cam supporting his teammates,” Roethlisberger said. “I wasn’t trying to bash anyone specifically, I was just making a broad stroke comment. I agree with him, and I should’ve been more clear. The majority of guys on that team are team-first guys.”

Well, that settles it then. It appears this saga is over.

Everybody as they were.

