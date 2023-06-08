Big 12 Launches ‘Big 12 Mexico’ As Conference Will Start With Basketball In 2024, Football Bowl Game In The Works

The Big 12 is headed to Mexico, as the league announced the launch of Big 12 Mexico.

The extension was announced Thursday and will see a number of sports being played in the country, including basketball, soccer and baseball. It was reported in May that the conference had made multiple trips to hosting sites in Mexico City and Monterrey, Mexico. Now, the deal is done.

Big 12 Mexico is launched, with Kansas and Houston set to play first basketball game
Big 12 officials announced that the first event that will be held is a basketball matchup between Kansas and Houston, held in Mexico City at Arena CDMX in December of 2024. Both women’s teams will also play each other at the same venue, as part of a doubleheader.

“Mexico is a natural extension to the Big 12 footprint, and I’m thrilled to introduce Big 12 Mexico as the Conference’s first-ever international presence,” said Commissioner Brett Yormark. “Through Big 12 Mexico, our student-athletes will have the opportunity to compete in an international setting, and our Conference will have the chance to showcase our brand across Mexico.”

The conference also announced that ESPN Deportes and FOX Deportes will broadcast a select number of football and basketball games leading up to the launch of Big 12 Mexico.

Will Big 12 Football Be Played In Mexico?

The conference also announced that it is exploring the possibility of establishing a bowl game Monterrey, starting in 2026. This game, if played, would be the first in Mexico.

Looking into potential sites, Commissioner Brett Yormark has set his eyes on playing in Monterrey at Estadio BBVA. The stadium can hold up to 53,000 people, which is the perfect size for a college football game in Mexico.

Now that the conference has established a broader reach, this gives it leverage when it comes to potentially adding further members as well. Credit to Brett Yormark, as he continues to find ways to broaden the reach of his conference, no matter what country it’s in.

Now, the conference waits to see what schools like Colorado and Arizona decide to do about potentially leaving their current conference.

The conference continues to make big moves.

