Big 12 Continues To Aggressively Target Multiple Programs For Possible Expansion

The Big 12 has every intention of continuing to grow.

Commissioner Brett Yormark has made it crystal clear that his goal is to grow the conference into a brand that covers a large chunk of the country, and BYU, UCF, Houston and Cincy will play their first action in the league starting this fall.

However, the Big 12 is far from done. In fact, the conference has made it known it’s gunning to raid the PAC-12.

Will the Big 12 continue to grow?

Expansion isn’t dead if that doesn’t happen. Sports Illustrated reported Monday the conference is still in “pursuit” of potentially adding. Gonzaga, UConn, San Diego State and UNLV, but it’s “somewhat contingent” on whether or not any PAC-12 teams will jump ship.

Colorado has been rumored to be the most likely PAC-12 program to split amid the lack of a new media deal. The Buffaloes were previously in the Big 12 before joining the PAC-12.

Arizona is another program the conference could attempt to throw the kitchen sink at.

Expansion remains a hot topic.

No matter what happens, it’s obvious the Big 12 has no interest in staying at just 14 teams. The stagnation is death in the current college sports landscape.

It’s truly a “grow or die” atmosphere, and Yormark is intent on making sure the Big 12 has influence for years to come.

He already secured a new media deal that will pay conference members roughly $31.7 million annually, and now his top goal is to add some new teams.

The biggest priority would be to add teams from the PAC-12. It would be a monster win for Yormark if the Big 12 could steal Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State and Colorado to get to 18.

Even two of those teams to get to 16 would be huge. If that fails, it then appears he’s ready to take a look at the G5.

The situation remains incredibly chaotic, and that’s unlikely to change until there’s some concrete movement one way or the other. Welcome to college sports in 2023.