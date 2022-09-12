Biden’s Title IX Gender Identity Proposal Has Parents Concerned, Speaking Out In Record Numbers

Time is running out if you’d like to give President Joe Biden’s Department of Education a piece of your mind on Title IX changes Biden’s proposing that would have gender identity ramifications for women’s sports.

As of Sunday, a record number of comments — 184,000 — had been received by the DOE from citizens sharing their opinions on proposals that would “destroy girl’s sports” and “subject girls to boys in their private spaces,” according to one concerned parent.

“For fifty years, Title IX has provided important protections and opportunities for women by prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sex. While parents across the country are demanding the rejection of ‘woke’ policies, the Department of Education instead has chosen to hijack Title IX to force gender ideology on children without their parents’ knowledge or approval,” wrote another concerned citizen.

“This proposed rule is a lawless interpretation and is a complete overreach by the Department of Education.”

The War on Women’s Sports from the left has had a huge year thanks to the publicity generated by University of Penn swimmer Lia Thomas who won a national championship in March over biological female Olympic medalists.

While transgender athletes had pretty much flown under the radar, now the subject has the full attention of voters who see Democrats as perfectly fine with destroying the idea that Title IX would provide protections for females in sports.

“The regulations… will strengthen protections for LGBTQI+ students who face discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity,” the Department of Education said of Biden’s proposals.

The updated policy “would make clear that preventing someone from participating in school programs and activities consistent with their gender identity would cause harm in violation of Title IX,” the DOE continued.

Today, public commenting on the proposed changes ends.

Where does this all go from here if Biden goes through with the gender identity changes?

Supreme Court?

.@ESPN: "You can see the …powerful stroke of Lia Thomas where there isn't a whole lot of movement in her legs. …it's a much quieter stroke even though it's more powerful than a lot of these other swimmers right now." @SaveWomensSport @AbigailShrier @KDansky @coachblade pic.twitter.com/fOr3piBep6 — Emily Kreps (@ekreps) February 17, 2022

“I think the answer to that is ‘yes,’” Roger Brooks, who serves as senior counsel for the Alliance Defending Freedom, told OutKick in February, adding that the court cases are mounting and it’s likely there will be more cases to come. “The law is not fast but within the next couple of years we’ll see a case about this issue in front of the Supreme Court.”

Have something to tell the Department of Education on Biden’s Title IX changes? Go here.