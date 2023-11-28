Biden’s Education Secretary Woefully Messes Up Famous Ronald Reagan Quote

Videos by OutKick

Ronald Reagan is spinning in his grave.

The Biden administration is not sending their best, and there’s no better example of it than the current Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona. Cardona was most recently seeing ignoring the science on mask mandates, and justifying his role in keeping schools closed at the behest of the teachers unions.

His mismanagement, incompetence and reliance on poor quality information from unreliable, biased sources was never more obvious than it was during 2021, when he and the Biden administration worked hard to ensure that lasting damage to children’s mental health and development was solidified by relying on Randi Weingarten.

But he gave 2021 a run for its money during a recent speech. Cardona attempted to quote former President Ronald Reagan during a meeting with several Western state governors in early November. Except he got the quote completely backwards.

Cardona told the group “As, I think it was President Reagan, said — ‘We’re from the government, we’re here to help.’”

Except the real quote is “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.”

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona just said with a completely straight face "I think it was President Reagan who said, 'We're from the government. We're here to help.’”

So close!

Reagan Warned About The Exact People Running The Biden Administration

Ironically, with his incorrect attempt to use Reagan’s words, Cardona proved his point, decades later.

The Biden administration since taking over in 2021 has been an abject disaster. The failed withdrawal from Afghanistan, the border crisis, exacerbating inflation by printing more money to bail out blue lockdown states, vaccine mandates, and of course, abhorrent violations of freedom of speech.

READ: THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION, GOVERNMENT HEALTH OFFICIALS AND THE FBI LIKELY VIOLATED THE FIRST AMENDMENT, COURT RULES

The list of mistakes and inexcusable, often illegal overreach, is endless.

Cardona represents the ideal example of what Reagan warned about; incompetent government officials trying to “solve” problems that they’ve either created or compounded. Instead of getting out of the way, they micromanage complex issues they have no understanding of, or try to treat symptoms instead of causes. With predictably disastrous results.

The Biden administration is remarkably unpopular, due in large part to the attitude Reagan despised. And they’re so incompetent and overmatched they can’t even reference him correctly.