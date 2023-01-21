Biden’s Chief of Staff Ron Klain Resigning in Huge Blow to Major Media Outlets

In a terrific blow to the nation’s media establishment, Biden White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain is apparently set to resign.

The New York Times reported that Klain is expected to step down in coming weeks.

Given Biden’s rapidly diminished faculties, it’s unsurprising they labeled him as responsible for many of the administrations actions.

They described Klain as “the White House chief of staff who has steered President Biden’s administration through two years of triumphs and setbacks.”

It’s unclear what triumphs they could be referring to, but there have been a whole mess of setbacks.

This will, in fact, be a substantial blow to the administration. Klain was widely seen to be effectively running the White House.

READ: POLL: MAJORITY OF AMERICANS DON’T THINK BIDEN’S RUNNING THE WHITE HOUSE

Even The Times essentially admitted as much.

“Having worked for Mr. Biden off and on for more than three decades, admirers say that Mr. Klain channels the president as few others can. He is seen as so influential that Republicans derisively call him a virtual prime minister and Democrats blame him when they are disappointed in a decision,” they wrote.

Despite his awe-inspiring unelected power, Klain seemed to have no idea what actually mattered to most Americans.

One Fox report explained that he couldn’t understand why Americans cared so much about gas prices and rising inflation.

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 30: White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain attends an event with governors of western states and members of the Biden administration cabinet June 30, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Klain Leaving is Win for Americans

Klain was a remarkably popular figure in mainstream media outlets, due to his propensity for leaking information to them.

Not that the media needed help to fawn over Biden and his outlandish, ineffective policies, but Klain certainly contributed to their framing.

The Times even suggested that he was at least partially responsible for ramming through a “climate change” bill disguised as combating inflation.

He also was known for repeatedly defending the Biden administration abhorrent, unacceptable vaccine mandate policies.

Less than 1%. Vaccine requirements work.https://t.co/P9bbuHrV0B — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) November 2, 2021

Hilariously, the Times writers also gave him credit for the vaccine rollout, while tacitly admitting that it failed to end the pandemic. “Mr. Klain also helped oversee the distribution of vaccines that have curbed if not ended the Covid-19 pandemic,” they said.

Given his past failures and damaging legislative efforts, his resignation is a substantial win for much of the country. His purposeful ignorance and demonstrable rejection of reality meant he should have never been in a position of such power.

However, given the Biden administration’s track record of hiring, there’s no guarantee he won’t be replaced by someone worse.

After two years of mistakes and “setbacks,” Klain’s departure is cause for celebration. With a bit of apprehension mixed in.