Bidenomics: McDonald’s Big Macs Are Going For $18

Former President Lyndon Johnson famously said regarding his decision not to run for reelection, that if he lost esteemed journalist Walter Cronkite, then he lost the country.

Fast forward to 2023 where President Biden should be saying, “If I’ve lost McDonald’s, I’ve lost the country.”

Yes you have Joe, especially when we find out that some McDonald’s Big Macs are going for EIGHTEEN DOLLARS.

Eighteen dollars?! In this economy?! Holy Grimace that’s a lot of money. But don’t worry everyone – everything’s just fine!

McDonald’s Big Macs are going for big money these days. (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/S3studio/Getty Images)

BIG MAC PRICES GETTING TOO BIG

A Darien, Connecticut McDonald’s franchise is turning heads after photos went viral showing that a Big Mac combo meal, that includes medium fries and a medium soft drink was selling for the staggering $18 price. Looks like Ronald and friends are living that good life while the rest of us are struggling to get by.

The jaw-dropping Big Price for their Big Mac came as the fast food chain announced their third quarter earnings that saw them post nearly $6.69 billion in revenue.

That’s a whole lotta Big Macs even if they are $18 a pop, err I mean patty.

In an earnings call with investors, CFO Ian Borden announced that he expects the company will raise prices by 10% again this year, following an increase of 10% last year as well. Yes, just like everything else from Ubers to Netflix, McDonald’s wants to have their apple pie and eat it too.

I’m sorry, but I don’t care if it’s a combo meal or not, the fact that a single menu item is going to cost you nearly twenty bucks is absolutely insane.

MCDONALD’S MADE OVER $6 BILLION LAST QUARTER

Immediately, people on social media began ripping McDonald’s for not only their billion dollar profits but for continuing to hike prices up. Some people even referenced the fact that the McDonald’s app has a section for “$1, $2, $3” food options but many of them are actually much more than that. It’s the food version of the Mets when they tried selling 20 game packages but they only included 16 games. Yup, hate when that happens.

If I’m a Presidential candidate running against Biden I am IMMEDIATELY coming up with a nickname for him – maybe Burger Biden? Big Mac Biden? The best way to attack an opponent is to do so with something everyone can relate to and if people are having to skip out on a quick McDonald’s stop because it’s too expensive, then I can’t think of a better example to show that things need to change.