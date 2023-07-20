Biden Using ‘Lower Stairs’ On Air Force One To Avoid Tripping: Report

Videos by OutKick

Joe Biden is using “lower stairs” on Air Force One to combat his troubles.

Politico reports that two of Biden’s advisers “privately acknowledged an intentional shift to steer the 80-year-old president to the lower stairs more often to make his travel easier and limit the possibility for missteps.”.

The decision comes after Biden has repeatedly tripped up and down the steps of the plane. For that reason, he has also switched from dress shoes to sneakers.

“The sneakers are another concession to comfort necessitated by age,” Politico reported.

“One person close to the president said Biden used to always resist wearing anything other than dress shoes, believing that any other footwear look was unpresidential. But he has eased up on that stance in recent months.”

This report would be such a savvy SNL skit. Although it’s real.

So while funny, it’s also concerning.

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 05: U.S. President Joe Biden briefly speaks to reporters about his Build Back Better legislation and Taiwan after returning to the White House on October 05, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden had taken a day trip to Michigan. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Aides are even trying to “limit situations where any signs of physical frailty might be on heightened display.”

Hiding Biden’s physical state is wise. After all, his team hid him both physically and mentally during his campaign.

A Bloomberg reporter asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who would also be a great character at SNL, about the report and whether the president has “mobility problems.”

“I don’t have any decision process to walk through,” Jean-Pierre responded. “I’m sure there’s a protocol that’s used for the — for Air Force One. I just don’t have one.”

Hmm.

Sounds like when she said the White House had “nothing to share” regarding a report from the New York Times about Biden ignoring the existence of his seventh grandchild.

Biden’s age and physical and cognitive declines should be a focus point ahead of the 2024 election. Voters ought to know if their leader is capable of performing the job.

But unless Democrats find a replacement for Biden — say, Gavin Newsom — expect the press to shift any focus on Biden back to the GOP.