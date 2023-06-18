Biden Tries To Tell Joke That Completely Bombs During Visit To Philly

Videos by OutKick

President Joe Biden was in Philadelphia on Saturday to take a look at the potion of I-95 that collapsed.

Now, would a Joe Biden event with cameras present be complete without something awkward or confusing happening?

The answer is no, no it would not.

And the President delivered in that sense, but completely botching the delivery of a joke that at best may have gotten people to do that laugh where they blow a puff of air out of their nose.

At best.

Biden had just been on the receiving end of a Grade-A smoke-blowing courtesy of Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney/

Kenney gushed about how great the president was and how he was doing everything he could to help.

For some reason, this was when Biden decided to say “Step aside; funny guy coming through.”

What is the worst thing in this clip?

A) Biden not knowing where he's going.

B) Biden's humorless "joke" and explanation.

C) Fetterman standing there in his gym clothes with his arms folded.

D) Other. pic.twitter.com/4SwH2QMSei — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) June 17, 2023

“I might add, If I didn’t I’d be sleeping alone…”

Biden paused, I’m not sure if he was expecting rousing laughter or maybe an applause break by he got crickets.

Okay, not complete crickets. A few kiss-asses chuckled.

Biden Couldn’t Just Let That “Joke” Go Without Trying To Salvage It

So, when a joke lands with an audience about as well as a rancid dog fart, what should you do?

Should you…:

A). Just breeze past it.

B). Change the Subject

C). Try to explain the joke that no one laughed at

If you said C, congrats on thinking like the President of the United States… although, are you proud of that?

“I have to explain that? I better explain that for people who don’t know what I’m talking about,” the leader of the free world said. “My wife is a Philly girl.”

This was followed by more silence as Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman stood behind him, mean-mugging in his yard work clothes.

And speaking of which, Fetterman was given the task of introducing the president.

Guys, we just got John Fetterman introducing Joe Biden. It went exactly as you expected. If the Lincoln-Douglas debates represented the pinnacle of American democracy Biden-Fetterman represents the all time bottom. pic.twitter.com/WNQGgnRLJ9 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 17, 2023

A classic one-two punch of “Oh my god, how did both of these guys get elected?!”

