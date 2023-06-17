Biden Ends Speech In Connecticut By Saying ‘God Save The Queen,’ Confuses Everyone

Videos by OutKick

Joe Biden finished a speech in Connecticut by saying “God save the queen” which confused people even more than the time he tried to shake hands with a ghost.

The president spoke at the National Safer Communities Summit in Connecticut, which is an event advocating more strict gun control.

After his speech, the president confused everyone with his sign-off.

Joe Biden ended his remarks today calling for gun control by saying, “God save the queen.” No one has any idea what he’s talking about. Seriously, how much longer can this keep going on? pic.twitter.com/bZQzvp23RA — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 16, 2023

“God save the Queen, Man.”

Uh… what?

Now, remember, this was in Connecticut, a state that at last check did not have any sitting queen, king, or any other form of nobility.

Even if he was shouting out the Queen of England, someone needs to break the news to Joe backstage. Maybe get him some ice cream to soften it a little. The dude’s going to be bumming hard when he finds out the Queen Mum is no longer with us and that her son took her gig.

Now that King Charles is in charge (not really, but you know what I mean) I’m pretty sure that saying reverts to “God Save The King.”

Unless he was talking about Queen Consort Camilla, but I don’t think anyone likes her, so that’s probably not it.

Oh yeah, and then there was that weird boxing weigh-in move Biden did as he was walking offstage. What the hell was up with that?

Let’s use Occam’s razor on this one: it’s just another example of seemingly having no idea what he’s doing.

Just complete lunacy as per usual. Exactly what you want to see out of the dude running the country.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle