Biden Doesn’t Know What’s Happening With Russian Plane Crash That May Have Killed Yevgeny Prigozhin Because He’s Too Busy Working Out

If you were aware that the man behind the attempted coup in Russia was believed to be aboard the plane that crashed early today en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg, it’s entirely possible that you were more up to speed than President Joe Biden was.

The apparent death of Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is a pretty big deal. I mean, especially with that whole war in Ukraine that the US continues to funnel money to.

So, journalists understandably wanted to hear Biden’s take.

Biden emerged from a workout with a smoothie in his hand (looks to have some acai in it if you’re wondering). However, while anyone with a smartphone and push notifications from any news app knew about this, the President of the United States. apparently didn’t.

REPORTER: "Mr. President, do you have a reaction to the plane crash in Russia?"



BIDEN: "I don't know enough to know the answer. I've been working out for the last hour and a half." pic.twitter.com/m91nyED2Sw — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 23, 2023

“Mr. President, do you have a reaction to the plane crash in Russia,” a reporter asked.

Biden started saying something but petered out in mid-sentence as he is wont to do.

“I said I’d be careful about what I drink and what I rode in,” he said. “I don’t know for a fact what happened. But I’m not surprised.”

That was everyone’s immediate thought. Most of us thought the dude whose job is to run the country be a bit more plugged into this kind of thing than the rest of us.

“I don’t know enough to know the answer,” he said. “I’ve been working out for the last hour and a half.”

I don’t know if the president was trying to keep an Apple Watch streak alive or something, but this news was probably worthy of wrapping up the workout a little early. The elliptical can wait, Joe; there are international matters at hand

Prigozhin is a major player in the war in Ukraine. The same war that Biden has sent billions of dollars to Ukraine for. Maybe it’d be a good idea to be well-briefed on it before bumping into reporters.

You wouldn’t expect Biden to be entirely up to speed while the wreckage is still smoldering. Call me old fashioned, but I expected him to be a bit more up to speed than Biden was today when he strolled out of the gym while taking gulps of his Jamba Juice.

