Mastermind Behind Russian Coup Attempt Listed As Passenger In Deadly Plane Crash

Videos by OutKick

Yevgeny Prigozhin may be dead following a plane crash in Russia.

The Wagner boss attempted a coup against Russian strongman Vladimir Putin back in June, and the attempt failed after initially appearing to have some momentum.

Now, it appears Prigozhin has met his end on this planet. The BBC reported a plane believed to be carrying the mercenary boss crashed in the Tver region north of Moscow, and all 10 passengers are dead.

Yevgeny Prigozhin listed as passenger in deadly plane crash. (Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)

Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry announced the crash and state news agency TASS revealed Prigozhin was listed as a passenger, according to the New York Times.

It’s not clear what brought the private jet down, but a Wagner-linked Telegram channel claimed the plane was shot down by air defense systems, according to the BBC.

Prigozhin attempted a failed coup against Putin.

The fact Yevgeny Prigozhin could possibly be dead won’t surprise a single person paying attention to world affairs.

He attempted to overthrow Putin using his Wagner forces before eventually backing down following some small skirmishes.

Putin is notorious for ruling with an iron fist. He rules with absolute brutality. Crossing him is a great way to die.

Did Vladimir Putin’s forces shoot down Yevgeny Prigozhin’s plane? (Photo by SERGEI GUNEYEV/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images)

Prigozhin attempted a coup. It failed. Him being blown out of the sky or his plane being messed with to send a message would be very on-brand for Putin.

The former KGB agent turned authoritarian isn’t known for mercy. He’s known for killing those who oppose him, and Prigozhin represented a huge threat. Now, he’s listed as a passenger on a plane that fell out of the sky killing all those aboard.

Yevgeny Prigozhin possibly dead in plane crash. (Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)

This remains an incredibly fluid and developing situation. Check back to OutKick for any updates as we might have them.