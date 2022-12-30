Biden Reportedly Accused ‘White’ And ‘MAGA’ Secret Service Of ‘Lying’ About White House Dog Bites

President Biden’s German shepherd, Major, made headlines in March 2021 after internal emails revealed the dog bit Secret Service agents for “eight days in a row.”

One agent specified that Major bit him on his leg.

Yet Biden claims not to believe the accusations against the first dog. Excerpts from Chris Whipple’s upcoming book reveal the president told a friend the agents lied bout the incident.

“Look, the Secret Service are never up here. It didn’t happen,” Biden reportedly said while pointing to the second floor of the White House, where the biting allegedly occurred.

Major Biden, via Fox News.

Whipple’s reporting finds that Biden’s suspicions of his Secret Service agents run deeper than claims about his dog.

According to the book, the president maintains “MAGA sympathizers” have become embedded in the service.

Per another excerpt, Biden says the agency “is full of white ex-cops from the South who tend to be deeply conservative.”

But are conservative white ex-cops from the South more troubling than old white men from Scranton who cannot speak coherently?

We ask; you decide.

Joe Biden accidentally reads the part on the teleprompter that says "repeat the line" when they wanted him to say the line again lmfao pic.twitter.com/pS3GdXPe5N — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 8, 2022

You know… the thing… pic.twitter.com/sYM7JRdfU6 — Joe Biden Gaffes (@joebidengaffes) March 6, 2020

HISTORY WILL NOT BE KIND TO THIS BIZARRO WORLD

To combat the devious white agents, Whipple says Biden “no longer [speaks] freely in their presence.”

At the time of the biting incidents, Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton accused the White House of covering up Major’s behavior from the public.

“We’re sure Major is a good dog but these records show he was involved in many more biting incidents than the Biden White House has publicly acknowledged,” Fitton said at the time of the first reported bite.

“It is disturbing to see a White House cover-up of numerous injuries to Secret Service and White House personnel by the Bidens’ family pet,” he added.

Given Biden’s history as a liar, to use a term, consider Fitton the more credible voice.

Still, Major remains our favorite member of the Biden family.

Major is a good boy who made (eight) mistakes — unlike his dishonorable brother, mentally fragile father, and breakfast taco-analogizing mother.