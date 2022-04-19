Biden Administration Requests Appeal To Bring Back Masks For Airline Travel

A flurry of celebration that ensued once mask mandates were dropped for airline travel wasn’t convincing to the Biden administration.

Announced Tuesday, the administration is calling for an appeal of Monday’s federal court ruling to reinstate mask-wearing for passengers aboard public transportation.

The administration’s appeal of the Florida court’s decision will give the CDC complete authority to decide if the order is justified or if masks need to be required on public transportation once again.

Based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s judgment, the Justice Department will choose whether to move forward with appealing the Florida judge’s determination.

The DOJ released a statement on its call for an appeal:

“If C.D.C. concludes that a mandatory order remains necessary for the public’s health after that assessment, the Department of Justice will appeal the district court’s decision.”

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle from Florida’s Middle District stated that the CDC’s indefinite guideline on mask-wearing was an infringement on the Health Service Act of 1944, thus violating Americans’ rights.

Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle — appointed by former President Donald Trump — was generally celebrated for the gutsy move.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki disagreed with Monday’s decision.

“And just as a reminder, when we made this announcement, the CDC said it needed 15 days to assess the impacts of an uptick in cases on hospitalizations, deaths, and hospital capacity,” Psaki stated. “We feel — still feel that is entirely reasonable, based on the latest science, and public health decisions shouldn’t be made by the courts. They should be made by public health experts.”

Footage of cheering airline passengers, stewardesses and pilots made the rounds after masks were no longer required.

Major airline companies were swift to eliminate the COVID restrictions after an administration official confirmed that mask-wearing would no longer be enforced based on the judge’s move.

Some flights announced the update mid-trip — drawing applause throughout the cabin.

Based on the CDC’s recommendation, the COVID restrictions could be extended yet again with the current deadline on mask mandates set for May 3.

Appearing in New Hampshire for a speech Tuesday afternoon, President Biden was asked by reporters if Americans ought to mask up on flights after Monday’s veto.

“It’s up to them,” Biden responded, hours before the proposed appeal to reinstate masks.

Stay tuned with OutKick as the story develops.

