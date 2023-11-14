Bhad Babie Unveils Mind-Boggling OnlyFans Earnings

Videos by OutKick

Bhad Bhabie apparently has cashed in on OnlyFans in a huge way.

The rapper gained overnight fame when she went on Dr. Phil’s show and essentially threatened to fight people in the audience. It was a great example of how society is speeding towards a decline in values and a simple standard of behavior.

Instead of disappearing into irrelevancy, Bhabie somehow managed to turn a Dr. Phil appearance into a rap career and then a massive OnlyFans following.

How big are we talking? The 20-year-old rapper posted a screenshot on social media of her OnlyFans earnings last week, according to Deadline, and she was putting up numbers.

Bhad Bhabie shows off massive OnlyFans earnings. She made more than $18 million in one month. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for TBT Magazine Powered By Berman Law Group)

In the screenshot shared by the young rapper, She made more than $18.1 million in April 2021. Only 11 NFL QBs have larger cap hits this season than what Bhad Bhabie made in one month.

However, there was a steady decline after the initial $18.148 million boom. By November 2021, she made a little more than $833,234, and while that’s a lot of money, it’s just a fraction of her peak.

Bhad Bhabie shows how much she earned from onlyfans in 2021 💰😳 pic.twitter.com/zikqftWFoi — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) November 8, 2023

While these numbers might be shocking to see – they most definitely are – she’s also not the only woman to ever cash in.

Former MMA fighter Paige VanZant previously claimed she made more money in one day on OnlyFans than she did in her entire time in the UFC. That’s insane once you realize VanZant made more than $500,000 in the octagon.

Now, she’s cashing in on OnlyFans and Bhad Bhabie is right there with her. That single month in April is life-changing money that she could live off of forever if she’s smart.

The internet is truly the wild west, and Bhad Bhabie cashed in at a level that could easily be considered generational wealth. Now, would I encourage her to do it? That’s not really my place, but I’m interested to hear your thoughts on her OnlyFans success at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. Fire away.