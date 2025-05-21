Will Scottie Scheffler 'Threepeat'? PGA TOUR Best Bets For 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge

"Yes" is the answer to my question in the headline. It's Scottie Scheffler's world and the other golfers are just living in it. Scottie won THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in his home state, Texas, earlier this month and golf's second major last week. The PGA TOUR returns to the Lone Star State for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge this week at the Colonial Country Club in Forth Worth.

Scheffler cruised to his third major, winning the 2025 PGA Championship by five strokes over three guys, including my "best bet" and "One-And-Done" pick, one of the guys who could beat Scottie this week, and the reigning Charles Schwab Challenge champion. Most guys would skip the following tournament after winning a major. Unfortunately for this field, Scheffler isn't like most guys.

The World No. 1 wants to win in his home state so badly that he's playing in this non-major or "signature event" rather than celebrating his third major with his family. This is Scottie's sixth straight year playing in the Charles Schwab, and he almost won the previous three: T55 in 2020, a missed cut in 2021, second in 2022, T3 in 2023, and T2 last season.

Colonial is one of the toughest non-major/"signature event" courses on TOUR where experience, driving accuracy, precision with the irons, and spike putting matter. Scheffler is second in Strokes Gained (SG): Off-the-Tee this season, first in SG: Approach (APP), and 15th in SG: Putting. There just isn't a credible argument for Scottie not winning the Charles Schwab.

With that in mind, the challenge is finding bets besides Scheffler, who is an overwhelming +240 consensus favorite. Hence, for the first time, I'm taking two golfers in the "winner without Scottie Scheffler" markets and a finishing position bet on one of them.

Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 Betting Card

The odds are the best available at the time of writing.

Scottie Scheffler (+240) via FanDuel, risking 2.5 units (u).

via FanDuel, risking 2.5 units (u). Daniel Berger "Winner without Scheffler" (+1800) via DraftKings, risking 0.75u.

via DraftKings, risking 0.75u. Harris English "Winner without Scheffler" (+3000) via DraftKings, risking 0.25u.

via DraftKings, risking 0.25u. Harris English Top-10 "including ties" (+300) via DraftKings, risking 0.75u.

Daniel Berger winner without Scottie (+1800)

The 2020 Charles Schwab was the first PGA TOUR event following a three-month layoff due to the COVID pandemic. Not only that, but this was pre-LIV Tour, so it had an insane field featuring Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele, and the rest of the world's best golfers.

Well, Berger won the 2020 Charles Schwab when he was at the peak of his powers. He missed 1.5 years from June 2022 to the start of 2024 with a back injury. But, after struggling most of last season, Berger is close to winning again. He is eighth in total SG on TOUR this year with five top-20 finishes in 14 starts.

Obviously, Berger's game fits Colonial, a Par-70 with 12 Par-4s in Texas, which gets windy. He is ninth in driving accuracy, 15th in SG: APP, and sixth in Par 4 scoring. Per Fantasy National, Berger is tied with Scheffler for the second-most total SG in windy conditions in this field behind English.

Harris English winner without Scheffler (+3000) & Top-10 (+300)

I sprinkled on English (+20000) to win the 2025 PGA Championship, but cashed a top-20 bet on him (+400) when he was T2. He was second behind Scottie in SG: Tee-to-Green at the PGA and led the field in SG: APP. Granted, it would be crazy if Scheffler and English finished first and second in two consecutive weeks.

However, the Charles Schwab Challenge is a pitch-and-putt contest, and English has been hitting his irons and rolling the rock well recently. He has gained strokes with his irons and on the greens in six of his last eight starts, seven of which were either "signature events" or majors.

English won the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, one of the longest and toughest courses on TOUR that hosted the 2021 U.S. Open. He’s finished T18 or better in four of his last five starts: T2 at the PGA, T11 at the Truist Championship ("signature event"), T12 at the Masters, and T18 at the Houston Open.

The Farmers was English’s fifth win on TOUR, ending a four-year drought. And while it doesn’t seem like Harris is the type of golf who wins twice on TOUR in a year, he won twice in 2021: Travelers Championship and Sentry Tournament of Championship.

I bet English at +3300 to win last year’s Charles Schwab, and he missed the cut. But, Davis Riley won the 2024 Charles Schwab at +25000 after missing the cut the year prior and isn’t as good as English. Ultimately, English has the game to win the Charles Schwab and is the fifth-highest rated golfer in this field in the Official World Golf Rankings (17th), but has the eighth-best odds.

Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 ‘One-And-Done Pick’: Harris English

As confident as I am in Scottie winning, it would be dumb to use him in a non-major or "signature event". Berger vs. English is a toss-up, but I just have a good feeling about English this week. He’s in better form, plays better in high winds, and has a higher ball flight, which gives him a better chance of holding Colonial's firm and fast greens.

_____________________________

