New Video Of Scottie Scheffler's Son After PGA Championship Win Tugs At The Heartstrings

Scottie Scheffler became a three-time major championship winner with his dominant, five-shot victory at the PGA Championship. Yet hoisting the Wanamaker Trophy may not be his greatest memory from the week that was at Quail Hollow.

Scheffler was visibly emotional as he made his way to the 18th green on Sunday evening as the new reality set in. After officially securing his win, Scheffler shared an awesome moment with caddie Ted Scott, and then the emotions took on a new level as he made his way to his family, who were standing just off the green.

Scheffler actually went on to take his one-year-old son, Bennett, into the official scoring area and kept him occupied with his hat and yardage book. It was an all-time dad move from the 28-year-old.

Shortly thereafter, as Scheffler posed for photos on the 18th green with his newest trophy, Bennett may have hit quite the milestone in front of Scheffler's wife, Meredith, and his mom, who were sitting on the green, soaking in the moment.

Based on Meredith's reaction and her signaling over to Scheffler, it appears young Bennett may have been standing up on his own power for the very first time.

Nothing like checking off a significant milestone on the 18th green at Quail Hollow a few minutes after your World No. 1 dad just won his third major championship and cashed in on a $3.42 million payday. The kid clearly understands the moment.

The Scheffler family will have plenty of memories to take from 2025 PGA Championship week, but it's fair to say they'll cherish that moment and video of Bennett more than anything else.