Super Bowl LX Betting Odds Immediately After The 2025 Big Game

The Philadelphia Eagles slayed the beast and got revenge by destroying the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX. Philadelphia has all the pieces to go back-to-back Super Bowls, so say the sportsbooks, which made the Eagles the betting favorite to win the Lombardi Trophy next year.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts won Super Bowl 2025 MVP, completing 17-of-22 passes for 221 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception, and added 72 rushing yards with 1 rushing score on 11 carries. However, the story of the game was Philly's defense sacking Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes six times without blitzing once.

Super Bowl 2026 Betting Odds

Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook as of Monday, February 10.

Philadelphia Eagles (+600) Kansas City Chiefs (+700) Buffalo Bills (+700) Baltimore Ravens (+700) Detroit Lions (+1000) San Francisco 49ers (+1600) Washington Commanders (+1800) Green Bay Packers (+1800) Cincinnati Bengals (+2000) Los Angeles Rams (+2800) Los Angeles Chargers (+2800) Houston Texans (+3000) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3500) Denver Broncos (+3500) Minnesota Vikings (+4000) Chicago Bears (+4000) Dallas Cowboys (+6500) Seattle Seahawks (+6500) Pittsburgh Steelers (+6500) Miami Dolphins (+6500) Atlanta Falcons (+6500) Arizona Cardinals (+7000) New England Patriots (+8000) Jacksonville Jaguars (+10000) Las Vegas Raiders (+11000) Indianapolis Colts (+11000) Carolina Panthers (+13000) New York Jets (+15000) New Orleans Saints (+15000) Cleveland Browns (+15000) Tennessee Titans (+20000) New York Giants (+20000)

The best value before free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft is the Buccaneers at +3500. They beat the Commanders, Lions on the road, and the Eagles last year and were a top-five team by the stats. Tampa lost to Washington 23-20 at home in the wild-card round. The Bucs could've, should've won that game if it weren't for a fumble on their 15-yard line in the fourth quarter.

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield is a legit franchise quarterback with weapons, including future Hall of Fame WR Mike Evans. They probably need to hit on defensive draft picks and free-agency signings. Yet, Tampa head coach Todd Bowles is a defensive-minded guy who can develop talent on that side of the ball while Baker handles the offense.

