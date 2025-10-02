'SGP,' Teaser, Spread Bets: San Francisco 49ers At LA Rams On TNF In NFL Week 5

This game will suck, probably. The San Francisco 49ers (3-1) send out a bunch of backups to play the NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams (3-1) on Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 5. Hence, barring a rash of in-game Rams injuries, fluky turnovers, or sketchy officiating, the Niners should get their a**es whooped Thursday. I mean, look at the spread: LAR is a consensus -8.5 favorite.

That said, the best way to make this game interesting is to bet on it. Granted, there are three do-or-die Game 3s in the 2025 MLB postseason Thursday, so you don't have to watch the NFL. But even sh*tty football games are better than most awesome baseball games. Throw in some gambling, and all of a sudden "sh*tty football" becomes pretty exciting.

With that in mind, I'm emptying the clip on this game. I'm talking about a three-leg Same Game Parlay (DraftKings), a six-point teaser (DraftKings), a "Rams -8.5" bet (wherever), and a Circa Million VII NFL Week 5 selection. Let's discuss how I'll make (or lose) money on the 49ers-Rams Thursday. Feel free to fade or follow at your own risk.

3-Leg ‘Same Game Parlay’ (+282)

6-Point Teaser (+140)

Rams down to -2.5

New York Jets up to +8.5 vs. the Dallas Cowboys

up to +8.5 vs. the Dallas Cowboys New York Giants up to +7.5 at the New Orleans Saints

Notice all three legs are teased through "key numbers."It's not the end-all, be-all, but it's an optimal six-point teaser betting strategy. Since I'm betting the Rams -8.5, they better win by an effing field goal, or I'm going to be pissed. As for the cursed New York football teams, they suck and all, but so do their opponents.

Dallas just played its Super Bowl on Sunday Night Football last week, tying with the Green Bay Packers 40-40. The Cowboys were +6.5 underdogs for that game, which no one wanted to bet except for me. Now, they are -2.5 road favorites vs. a winless, but hungry, 0-4 Jets. This is your classic "sell-high after looking good in primetime" spot.

Meanwhile, as a Giants fan, I'm a believer in rookie QB Jaxson Dart. Giants head coach Brian Daboll can build a modern offense around Dart because of his mobility. More importantly, the Saints probably shouldn't be favorites vs. any NFL team, so NYG +7.5 feels like an "advantage teaser" leg. This trend above validates my point.

I'll discuss the Jets and Giants more on the OutKick Bets Podcast and Circa Million VII article because they will most likely be on my card for Week 5.

Los Angeles Rams (-8.5)

I buried the lede, but I'm 19-2 on sides and total bets for Thursday Night Football since 2023. Aka, I'm f*cking GOAT of TNF. Albeit, part of me using LAR this week in the Circa Million, and perhaps Survivor, is because my options are limited. However, the 49ers have a bottom-three NFL roster this week, and the Rams are a top-three team in the NFC.

Furthermore, Rams QB Matt Stafford should have all day to throw since Niners pass rusher Nick Bosa is injured for the season. Rams WRs Puka Nacua and Davante Adams could be the best receiver tandem in the league. Maybe San Francisco's defense steps up. But, even so, how are the 49ers going to score? The Rams should cover -8.5 if they score at least 24 points.

I'm not worried about LAR's motivation as a heavy favorite because they are playing a 3-1 divisional opponent and could've lost to the Indianapolis Colts last week. Lastly, the Rams are 6-0 straight up and 5-1 against the spread as -7.5 favorites or greater vs. the NFC West with a +20.3 scoring margin under McVay. Meaning, the Rams smack bad divisional foes.

_____________________________

Follow me on X (or Twitter, whatever) @Geoffery-Clark, and check out my OutKick Bets Podcast for more betting content and random rants. Track my NFL 2025-26 bets here.