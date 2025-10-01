Betting Markets Highlight How Important Lamar Jackson Is To The Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson’s injury sent Ravens’ NFL Week 5 odds vs. the Houston Texans crashing, highlighting just how vital he is to Baltimore’s success.

The biggest line move in NFL Week 5 has been the Baltimore Ravens dropping from a -7.5 home favorite vs. the Houston Texans on the opener at FanDuel to +1.5 as of Wednesday. Sure, cluster-injuries to Baltimore's defense are part of the line move. Yet, the main reason for this is the possibility that Ravens' two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson will be out for 2-3 weeks.

Lamar got hurt in Baltimore's 37-20 Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Ravens were down 27-13 when he left the game with 7:26 left in the third quarter with a hamstring injury. Since I care more about betting odds than media narratives, Baltimore's spread free-falling post-Lamar injury news is the best example of his greatness.

According to Inpredictable.com, the Ravens went from the No. 1 power-rated team in the betting market last week to 23rd this week. Again, the injuries to Baltimore DT Nnamdi Madubuike, LBs Kyle Van Noy and Roquan Smith, CB Marlon Humphrey, and LT Ronnie Staley matter. But, if Jackson was healthy, the Ravens would still be at least -3.5 favorites vs. the Texans.

However, if Jackson was healthy, the Ravens would still be at least -3.5 favorites vs. the Texans, despite Baltimore's 1-3 record. Because, per Pro Football Focus, the Ravens have played the second-toughest schedule thus far, including the Buffalo Bills and reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen, the Detroit Lions, who won 15 games last season, and the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Even though Baltimore has faced three of the top-four power-rated NFL teams in the betting market, per Inpredictable, Lamar still leads the league in QB Rating (130.5) and passing touchdowns (10). Aka, the dude is balling. I mean, the Ravens scored 40 and 30 points in their losses to Buffalo and Detroit, so it's tough to blame Jackson for those losses.

Many talk about how much help Lamar has, but forget that he powers Baltimore. Without him, and barring every other AFC North falling apart, the Ravens aren't a playoff team. Like it or not, he means as much to Baltimore as Allen does to Buffalo and Patrick Mahomes to Kansas City. Don't take my word for it. Listen to the sportsbooks.

