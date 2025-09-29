NFL Week 5 Opening Lines For A Lackluster Slate, But Hey, We Can Still Bet Them

Here are the first-look moneylines, spreads, and totals for all 14 NFL Week 5 games.

What started as a boring NFL Week 4 got real good in the Sunday 4 p.m. ET window with a couple of last-minute finishes, and finished with a Sunday Night Football barnburner that ended in a lame-a** tie. On paper, Week 4 doesn't look great either. There aren't many games on the weekend featuring Super Bowl contenders, and four teams are on a bye.

Yet, this is the beauty of gambling. Because, regardless of who's playing in the NFL this week, I'll be locked in and trying to win money. Luckily, FanDuel listed moneylines, spreads, and totals for all 14 Week 5 games, including the second in this season's NFL international series tilt in London.

NFL Week 5 Opening Lines

The odds are courtesy of FanDuel as of 2 a.m. ET Monday, September 29.

Thursday Night Football

San Francisco 49ers (3-1) at Los Angeles Rams (3-1)

Moneyline (ML): San Francisco (+152) | LAR (-180)

Spread: 49ers +3.5 (-115) | Rams -3.5 (-105)

Total — 46.5 — Over (-115) | Under (-105)

London (9:30 a.m. ET, Sunday)

Minnesota Vikings (2-2) vs. Cleveland Browns (1-3)

ML: Minnesota (-188) | Cleveland (+158)

Spread: Vikings -3.5 (-115) | Browns +3.5 (-105)

Total — 37.5 — Over (-105) | Under (-115)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (six games)

New York Giants (1-3) at New Orleans Saints (0-4)

ML: NYG (-126) | New Orleans (+108)

Spread: Giants -1.5 (-115) | Saints +1.5 (-105)

Total — 41.5 — Over (-105) | Under (-115)

Houston Texans (1-3) at Baltimore Ravens (1-3)

ML: Houston (+315) | Baltimore (-400)

Spread: Texans +7.5 (-115) | Ravens -7.5 (-105)

Total — 37.5 — Over (-105) | Under (-115)

Miami Dolphins (0-3) at Carolina Panthers (1-3)

ML: Miami (-130) | Carolina (+110)

Spread: Dolphins -1.5 (-115) | Panthers +1.5 (-105)

Total — 44.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) at Indianapolis Colts (3-1)

ML: Las Vegas (+265) | Indianapolis (-330)

Spread: Raiders +6.5 (-105) | Colts -6.5 (-115)

Total — 48.5 — Over (-104) | Under (-118)

Dallas Cowboys (1-2-1) at New York Jets** (0-3)

ML: Dallas (-136) | NYJ (+116)

Spread: Cowboys -2.5 (-110) | Jets +2.5 (-110)

Total — 46.5 — Over (-120) | Under (-102)

**The Jets still need to play the Dolphins on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 4.

Denver Broncos (1-2)* at Philadelphia Eagles (4-0)

ML: Denver (+194) | Philadelphia (-235)

Spread: Broncos +4.5 (-104) | Eagles -4.5 (-118)

Total — 44.5 — Over (-104) | Under (-118)

*The Broncos still need to play the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 4.

Sunday, 4 p.m. ET (four games)

Tennessee Titans (0-4) at Arizona Cardinals (2-2)

ML: Tennessee (+400) | Arizona (-520)

Spread: Titans +9.5 (-105) | Cardinals -9.5 (-115)

Total — 40.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) at Seattle Seahawks (3-1)

ML: Tampa Bay (+126) | Seattle (-148)

Spread: Buccaneers +3 (-115) | Seahawks -3 (-105)

Total — 44.5 — Over (-115) | Under (-105)

Washington Commanders (2-2) at Los Angeles Chargers (3-1)

ML: Washington (+132) | LAC (-156)

Spread: Commanders +3 (-118) | Chargers -3 (-104)

Total — 47.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Detroit Lions (3-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (2-1)***

ML: Detroit (-450) | Cincinnati (+350)

Spread: Lions -8.5 (-115) | Bengals +8.5 (-105)

Total — 49.5 — Over (-105) | Under (-115)

***Cincy still needs to play Denver on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 4.

Sunday Night Football

New England Patriots (2-2) at Buffalo Bills (4-0)

ML: New England (+370) | Buffalo (-480)

Spread: Patriots +8.5 (-110) | Bills -8.5 (-110)

Total — 49.5 — Over (-115) | Under (-105)

Monday Night Football

Kansas City Chiefs (2-2) at Jacksonville Jaguars (3-1)

ML: Kansas City (-154) | Jacksonville (+130)

Spread: Chiefs -3 (-105) | Jaguars +3 (-115)

Total — 45.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

