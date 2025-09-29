NFL Week 5 Opening Lines For A Lackluster Slate, But Hey, We Can Still Bet Them

Here are the first-look moneylines, spreads, and totals for all 14 NFL Week 5 games.

PublishedUpdated

What started as a boring NFL Week 4 got real good in the Sunday 4 p.m. ET window with a couple of last-minute finishes, and finished with a Sunday Night Football barnburner that ended in a lame-a** tie. On paper, Week 4 doesn't look great either. There aren't many games on the weekend featuring Super Bowl contenders, and four teams are on a bye. 

Yet, this is the beauty of gambling. Because, regardless of who's playing in the NFL this week, I'll be locked in and trying to win money. Luckily, FanDuel listed moneylines, spreads, and totals for all 14 Week 5 games, including the second in this season's NFL international series tilt in London. 

NFL Week 5 Opening Lines 

The odds are courtesy of FanDuel as of 2 a.m. ET Monday, September 29. 

Thursday Night Football 

San Francisco 49ers (3-1) at Los Angeles Rams (3-1)

  • Moneyline (ML): San Francisco (+152) | LAR (-180)
  • Spread: 49ers +3.5 (-115) | Rams -3.5 (-105)
  • Total — 46.5 — Over (-115) | Under (-105)

London (9:30 a.m. ET, Sunday) 

Minnesota Vikings (2-2) vs. Cleveland Browns (1-3) 

  • ML: Minnesota (-188) | Cleveland (+158)
  • Spread: Vikings -3.5 (-115) | Browns +3.5 (-105)
  • Total — 37.5 — Over (-105) | Under (-115)
New York Giants QB Jaxson Dart plays his second career NFL game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 5. (Photo credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

New York Giants QB Jaxson Dart plays his second career NFL game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 5. (Photo credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (six games) 

New York Giants (1-3) at New Orleans Saints (0-4)

  • ML: NYG (-126) | New Orleans (+108)
  • Spread: Giants -1.5 (-115) | Saints +1.5 (-105)
  • Total — 41.5 — Over (-105) | Under (-115)

Houston Texans (1-3) at Baltimore Ravens (1-3) 

  • ML: Houston (+315) | Baltimore (-400)
  • Spread: Texans +7.5 (-115) | Ravens -7.5 (-105)
  • Total — 37.5 — Over (-105) | Under (-115)

Miami Dolphins (0-3) at Carolina Panthers (1-3) 

  • ML: Miami (-130) | Carolina (+110)
  • Spread: Dolphins -1.5 (-115) | Panthers +1.5 (-105)
  • Total — 44.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) at Indianapolis Colts (3-1) 

  • ML: Las Vegas (+265) | Indianapolis (-330)
  • Spread: Raiders +6.5 (-105) | Colts -6.5 (-115)
  • Total — 48.5 — Over (-104) | Under (-118)

Dallas Cowboys (1-2-1) at New York Jets** (0-3)

  • ML: Dallas (-136) | NYJ (+116)
  • Spread: Cowboys -2.5 (-110) | Jets +2.5 (-110)
  • Total — 46.5 — Over (-120) | Under (-102)

**The Jets still need to play the Dolphins on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 4. 

Denver Broncos (1-2)* at Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) 

  • ML: Denver (+194) | Philadelphia (-235)
  • Spread: Broncos +4.5 (-104) | Eagles -4.5 (-118)
  • Total — 44.5 — Over (-104) | Under (-118)

*The Broncos still need to play the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 4. 

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts scrambling vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Florida. (Photo credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images)

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts scrambling vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Florida. (Photo credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images)

Sunday, 4 p.m. ET (four games) 

Tennessee Titans (0-4) at Arizona Cardinals (2-2)

  • ML: Tennessee (+400) | Arizona (-520)
  • Spread: Titans +9.5 (-105) | Cardinals -9.5 (-115)
  • Total — 40.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) at Seattle Seahawks (3-1) 

  • ML: Tampa Bay (+126) | Seattle (-148)
  • Spread: Buccaneers +3 (-115) | Seahawks -3 (-105)
  • Total — 44.5 — Over (-115) | Under (-105)

Washington Commanders (2-2) at Los Angeles Chargers (3-1) 

  • ML: Washington (+132) | LAC (-156)
  • Spread: Commanders +3 (-118) | Chargers -3 (-104)
  • Total — 47.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Detroit Lions (3-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (2-1)***

  • ML: Detroit (-450) | Cincinnati (+350)
  • Spread: Lions -8.5 (-115) | Bengals +8.5 (-105)
  • Total — 49.5 — Over (-105) | Under (-115)

***Cincy still needs to play Denver on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 4. 

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen drops back to pass against the New Orleans Saints at Highmark Stadium in New York (Photo credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images)

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen drops back to pass against the New Orleans Saints at Highmark Stadium in New York (Photo credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images)

Sunday Night Football 

New England Patriots (2-2) at Buffalo Bills (4-0)

  • ML: New England (+370) | Buffalo (-480)
  • Spread: Patriots +8.5 (-110) | Bills -8.5 (-110)
  • Total — 49.5 — Over (-115) | Under (-105)

Monday Night Football 

Kansas City Chiefs (2-2) at Jacksonville Jaguars (3-1)

  • ML: Kansas City (-154) | Jacksonville (+130)
  • Spread: Chiefs -3 (-105) | Jaguars +3 (-115)
  • Total — 45.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

_____________________________

Follow me on X (or Twitter, whatever) @Geoffery-Clark, and check out my OutKick Bets Podcast for more betting content and random rants. Track my NFL 2025-26 bets here.

Tags
Written by
Geoff Clark serves as OutKick’s sports betting guru. As a writer and host of OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark, he dives deep into the sports betting landscape and welcomes an array of sports betting personalities on his show to handicap America’s biggest sporting events. Previously, Clark was a writer/podcaster for USA TODAY's Sportsbook Wire website, handicapping all the major sports tentpoles with a major focus on the NFL, NBA and MLB. Clark graduated from St. John University.